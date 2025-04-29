What should have been a carefree King’s Day in Amsterdam has been overshadowed by a possible rape caught on camera.

Explicit footage showing what appeared to be public sex on Amsterdam’s Keizersgracht spread online following the celebrations.

However, according to De Telegraaf, the police have now launched an investigation into whether the act was consensual.

Filmed on the Keizersgracht

Shared across WhatsApp and X, the video shows a man having sex with a woman between two parked cars on the Keizersgracht. It takes place in broad daylight while crowds pass by.

It’s still unclear whether the encounter was consensual, but what’s clear is that neither seemed to realise they were being filmed.

Police say they have already identified the two people involved, who reportedly know each other, and are now asking witnesses to step forward to help clarify what occurred.

Amsterdam’s Mayor, Femke Halsema, condemned the filming and sharing of the footage, saying: “Making and distributing these kinds of images is not only punishable, but also deeply humiliating and hurtful.’’

More worrying videos emerge

Sadly, this isn’t the only video of this kind circulating the internet in the wake of King’s Day.

Other clips show couples having sex in public spots and young women urinating on the streets, all likely filmed without their knowledge.

Authorities are reminding everyone that filming, sharing, or distributing such images is a criminal offence, and they urge people to take the videos down immediately.

If you witnessed what happened on Keizersgracht and have any information to share, report this to the police using the tip form on their website or by calling 0900-8844. You can also report anonymously via M at 0800-7000.

