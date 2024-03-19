The best extra-curricular groups for expats in Amsterdam

Find your people 🤗

Living in the NetherlandsLifestyle
Freya Sawbridge
Freya Sawbridge
Last updated
4 minute read
photo-of-woman-with-fully-loaded-backpack-smiling
Image: Freepik https://www.freepik.com/free-photo/positive-smiling-asian-woman-packpacker-has-cheerful-expression-waves-palm-camera-carries-all-necessary-things-big-rucksack_12929556.htm#from_view=detail_alsolike

Moving to a new city is hard, especially with loneliness on the rise. Joining an expat club could significantly enhance your feeling of belonging in Amsterdam.

No matter your interests, there will be something for you; whether that’s sports, arts and crafts, theatre or cooking.

We’ve researched varied and interesting groups that expats can join in Amsterdam and compiled a list of some of the best.

Join a social running club 🏃‍♀️

‘Dam Runners is a friendly running community that meets regularly. Speed is not a pre-requisite; you just need to be competent and not fussed about running a few kilometres (why else would you go?).

If a running club is not for you, why not give Parkrun a go? Anyone can join and it still gets you out of the house and exercising with other people.

photo-of-smiling-running-club-out-exercising-together
Running together makes exercise more enjoyable for some! Image: Freepik

Rollerskate your expat worries away

Live out your Whip It fantasy and meet with fellow rollerskaters for a fun evening activity.

Every Friday night, an enthusiastic group skate around a different route in Amsterdam. Check out their schedule for all the upcoming outings!

Play netball (what’s that?!)

This netball club in Amsterdam was founded 10 years ago and is still going strong.

Newcomers and seasoned players alike are welcome, so no matter your skill level, you’re sure to have a ball! 😉

Join a life drawing class 🎨

Fascinated by the human body? Enjoy sketching? Life Drawing Amsterdam allows drop-ins, or you can become a member. It’s a great way to wind down after a day’s work.

photo-of-woman-at-life-drawing-class
Embrace your artistic side at a life drawing class! Image: Freepik

Row until your troubles go!

Gliding along the canals is a perfect way to see Amsterdam from a new perspective and experience a different side of city life.

TopRow offers classes for everyone, but there are plenty of recreational rowing clubs in Amsterdam.

Get deep and philosophical 💭

Want to broaden your mind? Enjoy challenging questions? The Socrates Meet Up Group meets on Sundays to discuss ideas that stimulate critical thinking.

Being open to different points of view is a great way to integrate in a new place — it might even open up your mind to new perspectives and thoughts about the Netherlands.

Become a Padel pro

The Expat Padel Club in Amsterdam prides itself on regularly bringing together a friendly expat community.

Together, they enjoy developing their skills in this exciting sport and building connections as a club.

Check out what they’ve been up to in this video — looks like fun!

Make pottery and ceramics

Studio Pansa is a pottery studio in northeast Amsterdam that offers varying levels of classes and workshops.

Work with clay and ceramics in a comfortable, friendly learning environment! Here’s a snap of them at work. 📸

Take some time out at the movies 🎬

Do you love to watch and talk about movies but are looking for English language options at the cinema?

READ MORE | Amsterdam voted one of Europe’s best cities for cinema lovers

Expat Cinema Amsterdam’s Facebook page shares the perfect upcoming events and networking drinks for you. Grab the popcorn! 🍿

Get reading with a book club

There are plenty of options to fulfil your reading needs: Amsterdam Book Club is a community of like-minded literature enthusiasts who meet in members’ houses, and Readers and Drinkers like to grab a beer with their books!

Stroll while the sun sets

Starting up again through spring and summer, this walking group prioritise getting outside, leaving the workday behind, exercising and enjoying nature as well as each other’s company. 🌆

READ MORE | Hiking in Amsterdam: top 7 places for wandelen near the city

Dine green for free ♻

BuurtBuik is an initiative bringing food-loving, waste-hating internationals together for free.

Hosting delicious three-course meals that are all prepared by volunteers from food waste, it’s a great cause and gets you involved in your new community!

Learn Italian cooking…with Italians 🍝

Are you keen to perfect your pasta? La Cucina del Sole is an Italian cooking school that teaches all the essentials so you can cook like real Italians do.

There is a huge variety of courses, from vegan cuisine to a dedicated gnocchi workshop.

photo-of-chef-making-pasta-from-scratch
Try your hand at homemade pasta, yum! Image: Pixabay

Check out the Amsterdam Photography Club 📸

The Amsterdam Photography Club has over 5000 members and hosts multiple events a year, from mixed-level Photography Courses to photo walks and lectures.

If photography is your thing, this is a great opportunity to start snapping your city!

Moving to a new country can be a daunting experience, and part of that is finding people to spend time with and make friends with.

Social clubs are a great way to get to know the locals and enjoy your time living in a new place!

Are you already part of an expat club here in Amsterdam? Let us know in the comments below! 

Feature Image:Freepik
Previous article
4 surprising similarities between the Netherlands and Australia
Next article
Dutch Quirk #118: Not actually wear clogs (despite what the world thinks)
Freya Sawbridge
Freya Sawbridge
Freya was born in Edinburgh but raised in New Zealand (cue every person she meets saying “oh I have always wanted to go there but it’s so far away!”). A restless and curious nature has led her to move countries 5 times in the last 3 years in attempt to find a place she can call home. She contacted DutchReview on a whim and arrived in the Netherlands in summer 2019 to start her internship.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Financial

Dutch savings accounts: Best interest rates in the Netherlands in March 2024

Dutch savings accounts have increased their interest rates in recent years, but to get the best interest rate for your...
DutchReview Crew -

Latest posts

The Hague Market: the vibrant open market of the Netherlands

Renan Alejandro Salvador Lozano Cuervo - 6
Storytime! This is how and where I found The Hague Market — a.k.a. the biggest open street market in Europe. When I first moved to...

Dutch Quirk #118: Not actually wear clogs (despite what the world thinks)

Cara Räker 🇩🇪 - 1
Oh, Dutch stereotypes — there's tulips, weed, an obsession with orange, and, well, clogs. Only the Dutch don't usually totter around in the chunky...

4 surprising similarities between the Netherlands and Australia

DutchReview Crew - 0
Think Aussies and Dutchies are oceans apart (figuratively, at least)? Think again.  Australia and the Netherlands may be separated by approximately 14,748 kilometres (9,164 miles),...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work with us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.