Hoera! Amsterdam is one of Europe’s best cities for cinema lovers

It’s another one in the books for the city of Amsterdam, as a study reveals that the Dutch capital is ranked among the top 10 European cities for cinema lovers. So go ahead and grab the popcorn!

Are you a cinema buff who runs to the cinema for the newest romantic comedy, Marvel action movie, or artsy film? All that you need to satisfy your movie cravings can be found in Amsterdam.

And the city won’t let you down! A study by Holidu ranked Amsterdam as the 10th best city for cinema lovers in Europe. 🎉

How Amsterdam snagged 10th place

The study looked at multiple measurements using data from Google maps, including:

the total number of cinemas per city

the total number of cinemas per city per 10,000 inhabitants

the average rating for cinemas in each city

Using these stats, Amsterdam ranks 10th with a top average rating for the city’s cinemas of four out of five stars and 18 total cinemas.

What about the others?

Can you guess who ranked first? Geneva, Switzerland takes first place with the city’s cinemas gaining an average rating of at five out of five stars. Berlin and Paris rank in third and sixth place with a whopping 77 and 81 cinemas.

Rank City Country Total no. cinemas Average rating of cinemas 1 Geneva Switzerland 15 5 2 Warsaw Poland 37 4 3 Berlin Germany 77 4 4 Bologna Italy 23 4 5 Munich Germany 32 4 6 Paris France 81 4 7 Athens Greece 59 4 8 Porto Portugal 11 5 9 Nuremberg Germany 14 4 10 Amsterdam ✨🇳🇱 Netherlands 18 4

What now?

Jump onto your fiets, grab some popcorn and make your way to one of Amsterdam’s great cinemas this weekend.

Get inspired and pulled into the newest films to forget about the long work week. 🍿

What are your thoughts about Amsterdam’s ranking? Let us know in the comments below.