Hoera! Amsterdam is one of Europe’s best cities for cinema lovers

Entertainment
It’s another one in the books for the city of Amsterdam, as a study reveals that the Dutch capital is ranked among the top 10 European cities for cinema lovers. So go ahead and grab the popcorn! 

Are you a cinema buff who runs to the cinema for the newest romantic comedy, Marvel action movie, or artsy film? All that you need to satisfy your movie cravings can be found in Amsterdam. 

And the city won’t let you down! A study by Holidu ranked Amsterdam as the 10th best city for cinema lovers in Europe. 🎉

How Amsterdam snagged 10th place

The study looked at multiple measurements using data from Google maps, including:

  • the total number of cinemas per city
  • the total number of cinemas per city per 10,000 inhabitants
  • the average rating for cinemas in each city

Using these stats, Amsterdam ranks 10th with a top average rating for the city’s cinemas of four out of five stars and 18 total cinemas.

What about the others?

Can you guess who ranked first? Geneva, Switzerland takes first place with the city’s cinemas gaining an average rating of at five out of five stars. Berlin and Paris rank in third and sixth place with a whopping 77 and 81 cinemas.

RankCityCountryTotal no. cinemasAverage rating of cinemas
1GenevaSwitzerland155
2WarsawPoland374
3BerlinGermany774
4BolognaItaly234
5MunichGermany324
6ParisFrance814
7AthensGreece594
8PortoPortugal115
9NurembergGermany144
10Amsterdam ✨🇳🇱Netherlands184

What now?

Jump onto your fiets, grab some popcorn and make your way to one of Amsterdam’s great cinemas this weekend.

Get inspired and pulled into the newest films to forget about the long work week. 🍿

What are your thoughts about Amsterdam’s ranking? Let us know in the comments below.

Feature Image:Depositphotos
