Interest rates in the Netherlands (and the rest of the world) keep dropping while living costs keep rising. How are we meant to deal with this? One solution is to invest your money and give it a chance to continue growing.

That’s why bunq, the all-Dutch neobank, has just launched Stocks, its new investment platform to help you get started.

Disclaimer: Investing involves risks.

What sets bunq apart from other investing platforms?

There are countless trading platforms out there, so why should you go for bunq? Great question. 👇

Enjoy simple language and an easy-to-use app

Unless you’re a finance bro or a seasoned investor, getting started with stocks can seem intimidating — but not with bunq.

Not only can you open your bunq account from your phone in just five minutes, but you don’t even need a BSN.

Opening a bank account has never been easier! Image: Depositphotos

Available in eight languages, the bunq app also lets you skip the unnecessary finance jargon and focus on what really matters: investing your money and helping it grow.

Do you still have questions? No problem! bunq’s customer service experts are at your disposal and contactable with just a few taps on your phone.

Get started with just €10 and fractional shares

If you think you need to commit to stocks worth hundreds of Euros, I have good news: you’re wrong!

bunq lets users get started with as little as €10, and thanks to the option to buy fractional shares, you’re never locked into full shares and full share prices.

Want to just buy €20 worth of Google and €10 worth of Tesla? Dat kan! With bunq, you’re in complete control of how much you want to invest.

💡 Good to know: bunq Stocks is only available in the Netherlands and France for now.

Only the best stocks, ETFs and cryptocurrencies

Choosing from the vast ocean of stocks, ETFs (Exchange Traded Funds) and cryptocurrencies to invest in can be overwhelming.

bunq Stocks makes life easier by having a curated selection of some of the best stocks, ETFs and crypto ETFs.

No need for endless scrolling through your options! Image: bunq/DutchReview

This makes it easy to navigate the most popular stocks and ETFs on the market without having to scroll and research endlessly.

Low, transparent fees (and three months for free!)

When investing in the stock market, you generally pay a fee per transaction to your trading platform or bank. With some traditional banks, this can be an expensive fixed fee.

bunq handles this a little differently:

They charge a 0.99% fee per transaction (of the amount invested) for Easy Bank and Easy Savings users, while

Easy Bank Pro users get a 20% discount on this fee, and

Easy Bank Pro XL users get 50% off.

Even better, new users of bunq’s investment platform get three months of free trading on transactions up to €100,000. 🎉

Easy integration with all your other banking tools

One of the best parts about investing with bunq is that it can be done straight from your regular bunq app.

This means you’ll have all your money in one place, from your current account to your savings and investments.

It also means that if you decide to open a bunq account for trading, you automatically get access to bunq’s other top features.

There’s a lot to explore with bunq! Image: bunq

As such, everyone who uses bunq for trading also gets a free savings account with an interest rate of up to 3.36%, complete with a free virtual credit card.

Want more? Depending on which bunq plan you go for, you can make use of things such as multiple sub-accounts, nifty budgeting and savings features, and fee-free currency exchange.

How does it work?

Ready to start investing with bunq? Great! Here’s how:

First off, open your bunq account in five minutes (if you don’t have one already)

1. Download the bunq app via the Appstore, Playstore, or bunq Web.

2. Register yourself with your name, birth date, address, e-mail, and phone number.

3. Verify your identity with your valid ID easily using your phone.

4. bunq will aim to verify your account within five minutes.

Next up, get yourself a Stocks account

5. Go to the Stocks tab in the bunq app.

6. Hit “Get started”.

7. Follow the instructions to provide additional info: nationality and additional ID (if asked). Wait for auto-approval (can be as fast as three minutes!).

8. Once approved, you’ll be notified and can start trading right away!

Will you use bunq’s new trading feature? Share your thoughts in the comments!