Living in the NetherlandsFinancialHousehold

VPNs in the Netherlands: The ultimate 2025 guide

Browse securely 🔐

Liana Pereira 🇱🇰
Liana Pereira 🇱🇰

The Netherlands’ fastest and most reliable VPNs enable you to protect your privacy online, access region-locked content, and securely browse the net. 🤳

Whether you’re looking to access foreign streaming services or stay private on public Wi-Fi, a VPN is one of the handiest tools money can buy.

Why? Well, in addition to boosting your online security, it gives you access to a whole suite of useful features that’ll help you:

  • Save money on hotels and flights by unlocking regional discounts
  • Access geo-blocked content, such as foreign streaming libraries and websites banned in your location
  • Stay safe online, by masking your IP address, encrypting personal data, and hiding your true location

Our top VPNs in the Netherlands

🔐 Best VPN for security: NordVPN
⚡ Best VPN for speed: ExpressVPN
💸 Best VPN for users on a budget: Surfshark

What is a VPN?

This post might have affiliate links that help us write the articles you love, at no extra cost to you. Read our statement.

The best VPNs in the Netherlands

With a powerful blend of speed, reliability, and a whole host of security features, these are the top VPNs in the Netherlands. 🏆

ExpressVPN: Best for ultra-fast speeds

expressvpn-vpns-in-the-netherlands

ExpressVPN’s lightweight design delivers a faster and more reliable experience than competing VPN services on the Dutch market. 

It’s designed to be as unobtrusive as possible, boasting instant connections and minimal battery drain. During tests, I was  shocked at my speedy connection, even while accessing the Dutch Netflix library from halfway around the world.

Sign up with ExpressVPN

NordVPN: Best for top-tier security

nordvpn-vpns-in-the-netherlands

From defending your devices against malware-ridden websites to exploring the internet ad-free, NordVPN ensures a speedy and secure connection.

As a privacy-conscious user, I was a big fan of the fact that NordVPN offers “obfuscated servers”  — ensuring that my location is kept private, without sites detecting that I have a VPN active.

Sign up with NordVPN

Surfshark: Best for budget-friendly protection

surfshark-vpn-vpns-in-the-netherlands

Proving that premium protection doesn’t need to come with a premium price tag, Surfshark’s comprehensive security makes it one of the best-value VPNs in the Netherlands.

Surfshark comes with a suite of handy web tools, like a fake ID to protect your info online, antivirus software, and connectivity for an unlimited number of devices. I also like that it offers a built-in ad-blocker, meaning there’s one less plugin for me to download.

Sign up with Surfshark

CyberGhost: Best for streaming

cyberghost-vpn-vpns-in-the-netherlands

CyberGhost gives you a smooth and hassle-free viewing experience, with a range of servers optimised for popular streaming sites like Netflix, Hulu, and Crunchyroll.

As someone who loves streaming both Dutch and international content, I was a big fan of the fact that these servers also come with unlimited bandwidth, so you’ll never notice a dip in the quality of your connection.

Sign up with CyberGhost

Private Internet Access: Best for protecting multiple devices

private-internet-access-vpn-pia-vpns-in-the-netherlands

With one Private Internet Access subscription, you can protect an unlimited number of devices — making this VPN a great choice for the entire family.

I particularly appreciated how transparent PIA is about the security it offers, from its no-logs policy and open-source software, to its custom settings that help prevent data leaks. Users who want a little extra protection can even opt for premium features, like antivirus software and a dedicated IP.

Sign up with Private Internet Access

ProtonVPN: Best free VPN

protonvpn-vpn-logo-vpns-in-the-netherlands

Based in Switzerland and subject to some of the strictest privacy laws in the world, ProtonVPN’s free plan offers the best value for a no-cost VPN.

While I like the fact that the free plan avoids the data caps and annoying ads you can expect from budget VPNs, I did find that it was significantly slower than a paid ProtonVPN plan and all of the other options on this list.

Sign up with ProtonVPN

Why you need a VPN: 4 handy benefits

Oké, we’ve outlined the best VPNs available in the Netherlands, but there’s still one major question left unanswered: why exactly do you need a VPN in the first place? 🤔

1. VPNs help you bypass geo-blocked content

Geo-blocking involves restricting access to certain sites and online services, based on a user’s geographical location.

This is quite common for streaming platforms like Netflix, Prime TV, and HBO Max, which have different content libraries depending on where in the world you currently are.

READ MORE | Video streaming services in the Netherlands: the complete guide

A VPN allows you to bypass these geographical restrictions, by masking your real location and making it appear as though you’re in the same country as the content library you want to access.

woman-using-a-vpn-service-to-watch-foreign-tv-programmes-on-her-dutch-streaming-service
Thanks to VPNs, it’s a lot easier to access foreign content libraries — even if you’re halfway around the world. Image: Freepik

How does this work in practice? Well, let’s say you’re dead keen on watching the latest season of The Boys — but, helaas pindakaas, it’s not available on your local Prime TV library.

By switching your virtual location to a country where The Boys is available, a VPN allows you to access those episodes from the comfort of your own home (no flight tickets required! 😉).

2. VPNs prevent your service provider from throttling your bandwidth

If you’ve ever noticed your Wi-Fi connection getting annoyingly slow during certain periods of the day, your internet service provider (or ISP) could very well be throttling your bandwidth.

READ MORE | Fibre optics in the Netherlands: Getting the fastest internet in Amsterdam and beyond

The most common reason why an ISP would choose to limit your connection is because they’re attempting to ease network congestion during periods of peak usage.

However, this can also happen if you’re in the habit of repeatedly using large amounts of data to stream, game, or download bulky files.

As a VPN encrypts all your data and masks your IP address, your internet provider can’t see what you’re doing online or what device you’re accessing the internet from, discouraging them from throttling your connection.

3. VPNs protect your data while on public Wi-Fi networks

Unfortunately, having your webpage load at a snail’s pace is the least of your worries when it comes to using a public Wi-Fi network. 😬

According to the Dutch Ministry of Justice and Security, it’s always best to “avoid work or financial activities” while using unsecured Wi-Fi networks. These networks are often vulnerable and allow personal data to be intercepted by nefarious third parties.

Even worse, the ministry notes that scammers can even “use the name of your trusted network” to impersonate them and lure you into a false sense of security.

woman-using-public-wifi-and-a-vpn-while-commuting-with-the-dutch-public-transport-system
Though VPNs offer a great first line of defence, it’s always best to minimise your time spent using public Wi-Fi. Image: Freepik

VPNs stop potential hackers in their tracks as your IP address is masked, and all of your data is encrypted and rerouted through your provider’s secure servers.

In addition to this, several VPN providers also offer antivirus software, giving you an extra layer of protection.

4. VPNs shield your online activity from prying eyes

Whenever you hop online, your data and search history is visible to a number of curious busybodies. (Sorry, but that incognito tab won’t save you. 🥸)

These entities range from the mundane, like your internet service provider and government, to the more nefarious — such as advertisers and hackers, who’ll want to use your data.

Using a VPN stops these prying third parties from getting their grabby hands on your browser data, banking information, location, and other things you’d rather keep a secret.

This is because a VPN encrypts your information, creating a secure tunnel between your device and the websites you’re trying to access. Even if someone tries to intercept this stream of information, your VPN’s encryption will render it meaningless to them.

What to look for when choosing a VPN

Of course, not all VPNs are created equal — there are a number of factors that separate good providers from ones that’d be a waste of your money. 👇

Opt for a secure VPN protocol

You can think of VPN protocols as a series of virtual instructions. These dictate how your data is transferred between your device and the VPN’s remote servers, but not all protocols offer equal security.

If you’re looking for a great blend of speed and security, WireGuard, OpenVPN, and IKEv2/IPSec protocols top the list.

Those you’d best avoid, meanwhile, include the functionally obsolete PPTP and the rather slow SSTP.

Good to know: All the VPN services that made our list use secure protocols.

Ensure there’s a no-logs policy

Most VPNs nowadays advertise a no-logs policy, which means that they don’t store any of your data, such as your IP address or internet history.

man-working-in-a-dutch-cafe-with-a-vpn-active-that-has-a-no-logs-policy-keeping-him-safe-online
In general, you’ll want to ensure that your VPN has a rock-solid no-logs policy. Image: Freepik

However, the most secure VPNs also conduct third-party audits to ensure that no user data is being logged. In general, it’s good practice to check if your VPN of choice has published the results of these audits.

Good to know: All of the VPN services on our list have a history of third-party audits, easily accessible on their websites.

Choose a VPN with widespread server coverage

In general, the more servers a VPN has, the better your speed and reliability will be.

This is because a VPN with widespread coverage allows you to choose a server close to your geographical location, increasing your connection speed.

Plus, having a large network allows a provider to distribute users across more servers and locations, reducing the risk of network congestion and a lack of protection in the case of server outages or maintenance.

For users who love streaming foreign content, opting for a VPN with global coverage is an absolute must. Why? Well, to maximise your chances of seeing that hard-to-find film on your bucket list, you’ll need to access servers in different countries.

Good to know: All the VPNs in our list have solid global coverage and multiple servers in each country they operate in.

Whether you want to browse securely or access region-locked content, a VPN is one of the best cybersecurity tools money can buy. 💪

Have you ever used a VPN? Tell us all about your experience in the comments below!

VPNs in the Netherlands: Frequently asked questions

Is using a VPN legal in the Netherlands?

Does using a VPN slow my internet connection?

What is the fastest VPN in the Netherlands?

How can I improve my VPN speed?

Is it safe to use a free VPN?

Feature Image:Freepik
Previous article
11 books based in the Netherlands to add to your reading list
Liana Pereira 🇱🇰
Liana Pereira 🇱🇰
Liana juggles her role as an Editor with wrapping up a degree in cognitive linguistics and assisting with DutchReview's affiliate portfolio. Since arriving in the Netherlands for her studies in 2018, she's thrilled to have the 'write' opportunity to help other internationals feel more at home here — whether that's by penning an article on the best SIMs to buy in NL, the latest banking features, or important things to know about Dutch health insurance.

Liked it? Try these on for size:

Household

Need storage or have extra space? This platform connects you with neighbours for an affordable and convenient solution

An issue that I faced when moving within the Netherlands for the first time was that I suddenly landed in...
Lina Leskovec -
Financial

Minimum wage in the Netherlands in 2025: The ultimate guide

Knowing what the minimum wage is in the Netherlands and how it works is important for you to know when you start working in the Netherlands.
Simone Jacobs -
Living in the Netherlands

What are your rights as an international working in the Netherlands? We asked the experts

When moving to a new country, there are a lot of things you may not think about at first —...
Lyna Meyrer 🇱🇺 -

What do you think?

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here