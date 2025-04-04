VPNs in the Netherlands: The ultimate 2025 guide

The Netherlands’ fastest and most reliable VPNs enable you to protect your privacy online, access region-locked content, and securely browse the net. 🤳

Whether you’re looking to access foreign streaming services or stay private on public Wi-Fi, a VPN is one of the handiest tools money can buy.

Why? Well, in addition to boosting your online security, it gives you access to a whole suite of useful features that’ll help you:

Save money on hotels and flights by unlocking regional discounts

by unlocking regional discounts Access geo-blocked content , such as foreign streaming libraries and websites banned in your location

, such as foreign streaming libraries and websites banned in your location Stay safe online, by masking your IP address, encrypting personal data, and hiding your true location

Our top VPNs in the Netherlands 🔐 Best VPN for security: NordVPN

⚡ Best VPN for speed: ExpressVPN

💸 Best VPN for users on a budget: Surfshark

What is a VPN? A VPN (or Virtual Private Network) is a service that establishes a secure connection between your device and the internet. It does this by encrypting your data and rerouting it through a remote server, ensuring that your IP address stays hidden. READ MORE | Setting up internet in the Netherlands: The complete guide An IP or Internet Protocol address refers to a unique numerical label assigned to every device that connects to the internet. You can think of it as an online address, which tells the internet where to send your messages, emails, and other data. However, because IP addresses can be used to track your web activity and approximate location, it leaves the door wide open for various dangers. These include: Your internet data, banking information, or identity could be stolen by hackers

Your data could be sold to companies by your internet service provider

Your access to various sites and services could be denied, due to geo-blocking A VPN acts as a shield against these virtual threats — making it a stellar choice to use one! 💪

This post might have affiliate links that help us write the articles you love, at no extra cost to you. Read our statement.

The best VPNs in the Netherlands

With a powerful blend of speed, reliability, and a whole host of security features, these are the top VPNs in the Netherlands. 🏆

ExpressVPN’s lightweight design delivers a faster and more reliable experience than competing VPN services on the Dutch market. It’s designed to be as unobtrusive as possible, boasting instant connections and minimal battery drain. During tests, I was shocked at my speedy connection, even while accessing the Dutch Netflix library from halfway around the world. Sign up with ExpressVPN

From defending your devices against malware-ridden websites to exploring the internet ad-free, NordVPN ensures a speedy and secure connection. As a privacy-conscious user, I was a big fan of the fact that NordVPN offers “obfuscated servers” — ensuring that my location is kept private, without sites detecting that I have a VPN active. Sign up with NordVPN

Proving that premium protection doesn’t need to come with a premium price tag, Surfshark’s comprehensive security makes it one of the best-value VPNs in the Netherlands. Surfshark comes with a suite of handy web tools, like a fake ID to protect your info online, antivirus software, and connectivity for an unlimited number of devices. I also like that it offers a built-in ad-blocker, meaning there’s one less plugin for me to download. Sign up with Surfshark

CyberGhost gives you a smooth and hassle-free viewing experience, with a range of servers optimised for popular streaming sites like Netflix, Hulu, and Crunchyroll. As someone who loves streaming both Dutch and international content, I was a big fan of the fact that these servers also come with unlimited bandwidth, so you’ll never notice a dip in the quality of your connection. Sign up with CyberGhost

With one Private Internet Access subscription, you can protect an unlimited number of devices — making this VPN a great choice for the entire family. I particularly appreciated how transparent PIA is about the security it offers, from its no-logs policy and open-source software, to its custom settings that help prevent data leaks. Users who want a little extra protection can even opt for premium features, like antivirus software and a dedicated IP. Sign up with Private Internet Access

Based in Switzerland and subject to some of the strictest privacy laws in the world, ProtonVPN’s free plan offers the best value for a no-cost VPN. While I like the fact that the free plan avoids the data caps and annoying ads you can expect from budget VPNs, I did find that it was significantly slower than a paid ProtonVPN plan and all of the other options on this list. Sign up with ProtonVPN

Why you need a VPN: 4 handy benefits

Oké, we’ve outlined the best VPNs available in the Netherlands, but there’s still one major question left unanswered: why exactly do you need a VPN in the first place? 🤔

1. VPNs help you bypass geo-blocked content

Geo-blocking involves restricting access to certain sites and online services, based on a user’s geographical location.

This is quite common for streaming platforms like Netflix, Prime TV, and HBO Max, which have different content libraries depending on where in the world you currently are.

READ MORE | Video streaming services in the Netherlands: the complete guide

A VPN allows you to bypass these geographical restrictions, by masking your real location and making it appear as though you’re in the same country as the content library you want to access.

Thanks to VPNs, it’s a lot easier to access foreign content libraries — even if you’re halfway around the world. Image: Freepik

How does this work in practice? Well, let’s say you’re dead keen on watching the latest season of The Boys — but, helaas pindakaas, it’s not available on your local Prime TV library.

By switching your virtual location to a country where The Boys is available, a VPN allows you to access those episodes from the comfort of your own home (no flight tickets required! 😉).

2. VPNs prevent your service provider from throttling your bandwidth

If you’ve ever noticed your Wi-Fi connection getting annoyingly slow during certain periods of the day, your internet service provider (or ISP) could very well be throttling your bandwidth.

READ MORE | Fibre optics in the Netherlands: Getting the fastest internet in Amsterdam and beyond

The most common reason why an ISP would choose to limit your connection is because they’re attempting to ease network congestion during periods of peak usage.

However, this can also happen if you’re in the habit of repeatedly using large amounts of data to stream, game, or download bulky files.

As a VPN encrypts all your data and masks your IP address, your internet provider can’t see what you’re doing online or what device you’re accessing the internet from, discouraging them from throttling your connection.

3. VPNs protect your data while on public Wi-Fi networks

Unfortunately, having your webpage load at a snail’s pace is the least of your worries when it comes to using a public Wi-Fi network. 😬

According to the Dutch Ministry of Justice and Security, it’s always best to “avoid work or financial activities” while using unsecured Wi-Fi networks. These networks are often vulnerable and allow personal data to be intercepted by nefarious third parties.

Even worse, the ministry notes that scammers can even “use the name of your trusted network” to impersonate them and lure you into a false sense of security.

Though VPNs offer a great first line of defence, it’s always best to minimise your time spent using public Wi-Fi. Image: Freepik

VPNs stop potential hackers in their tracks as your IP address is masked, and all of your data is encrypted and rerouted through your provider’s secure servers.

In addition to this, several VPN providers also offer antivirus software, giving you an extra layer of protection.

4. VPNs shield your online activity from prying eyes

Whenever you hop online, your data and search history is visible to a number of curious busybodies. (Sorry, but that incognito tab won’t save you. 🥸)

These entities range from the mundane, like your internet service provider and government, to the more nefarious — such as advertisers and hackers, who’ll want to use your data.

Using a VPN stops these prying third parties from getting their grabby hands on your browser data, banking information, location, and other things you’d rather keep a secret.

This is because a VPN encrypts your information, creating a secure tunnel between your device and the websites you’re trying to access. Even if someone tries to intercept this stream of information, your VPN’s encryption will render it meaningless to them.

What to look for when choosing a VPN

Of course, not all VPNs are created equal — there are a number of factors that separate good providers from ones that’d be a waste of your money. 👇

Opt for a secure VPN protocol

You can think of VPN protocols as a series of virtual instructions. These dictate how your data is transferred between your device and the VPN’s remote servers, but not all protocols offer equal security.

If you’re looking for a great blend of speed and security, WireGuard, OpenVPN, and IKEv2/IPSec protocols top the list.

Those you’d best avoid, meanwhile, include the functionally obsolete PPTP and the rather slow SSTP.

Good to know: All the VPN services that made our list use secure protocols.

Ensure there’s a no-logs policy

Most VPNs nowadays advertise a no-logs policy, which means that they don’t store any of your data, such as your IP address or internet history.

In general, you’ll want to ensure that your VPN has a rock-solid no-logs policy. Image: Freepik

However, the most secure VPNs also conduct third-party audits to ensure that no user data is being logged. In general, it’s good practice to check if your VPN of choice has published the results of these audits.

Good to know: All of the VPN services on our list have a history of third-party audits, easily accessible on their websites.

Choose a VPN with widespread server coverage

In general, the more servers a VPN has, the better your speed and reliability will be.

This is because a VPN with widespread coverage allows you to choose a server close to your geographical location, increasing your connection speed.

Plus, having a large network allows a provider to distribute users across more servers and locations, reducing the risk of network congestion and a lack of protection in the case of server outages or maintenance.

For users who love streaming foreign content, opting for a VPN with global coverage is an absolute must. Why? Well, to maximise your chances of seeing that hard-to-find film on your bucket list, you’ll need to access servers in different countries.

Good to know: All the VPNs in our list have solid global coverage and multiple servers in each country they operate in.

Whether you want to browse securely or access region-locked content, a VPN is one of the best cybersecurity tools money can buy. 💪

Have you ever used a VPN? Tell us all about your experience in the comments below!

VPNs in the Netherlands: Frequently asked questions