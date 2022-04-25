Buying a car in the Netherlands: 6 things to know

Have you thought about buying a car in the Netherlands? Is your old car crumbling to pieces? Or have you just moved and are in search of your perfect Dutch car?

You’ve gone through opening a bank account in the Netherlands, worked yourself silly, and stuffed that account full of euros for your car.

Although it may seem like scary foreign territory, we can help you make sense of it all in these six things you need to know about buying a car in the Netherlands. If we can do it, then you can do it too!

1. You need to have the correct driving license

Before you even begin the whole task of buying a car in the Netherlands, you must hold a valid driving license. In the Netherlands, that means you need to have an EU/EFTA license.

If you already hold one, then this means that you can drive on this license for 10 years or until it runs out (then you must switch to a Dutch driver’s license).

Making sure you have the right driver’s license to buy a car in the Netherlands is easy! Image: Depositphotos

If you want a Dutch driver’s license before you buy a car in the Netherlands and it’s been more than three months since you registered, just make an appointment with your local Stadhuis (city hall) to get an updated proof of residency (€12 fee, sorry!).

Then send off your license, passport photo, and Certificate of Medical Fitness to the Driving Test Organisation, and the municipality will exchange them. Now you’re good to go.

2. You need to research your cars beforehand

Make sure you do your research before buying a car in the Netherlands. You don’t want to end up with a car with a reputation for being unreliable (or expensive to run!) or a car that was not looked after by its previous owners.

Check out as many cars as you need before you commit to something. Image: Depositphotos

Bynco offers a quick-scan survey where you can fill in all your car preferences and find out exactly which second-hand car is for you! You can reach out without language barrier worries and easily find which car suits your needs best.

Buying a car is an investment, so you must choose a car that’s right for you. Consider a few things like whether you’re using the car for your daily commute, for road trips, or just for convenience, the size of the car (especially important for road tax!), and the mileage.

After you’ve thought about these factors, you can narrow your car search and save time only by looking at cars that’ll fit your preferences.

3. Be prepared to haggle

If you’re going to a car dealership, or especially a private seller, then nine times out of 10, be prepared to haggle! This can be stressful if you’re someone like me who doesn’t like to haggle (or even know how to haggle in the Netherlands).

I can’t even begin to count the number of times I’ve gone away with a rubbish deal from an equally rubbish haggle. My partner and I ended up turning up at a car dealership with a parent to help us (not practical).

Not a fan of haggling? Well, it’s not compulsory. A site like Bynco sets a fixed price from the get-go, so there’s no need for you all to spend time fretting over it. What you see is what you get.

4. You must register with the RDW to buy a car in the Netherlands

You may have found your dream car by now, but now what? The car is not officially yours until you register it in your name. You need to go to the RDW for that. The RDW (Rijksdienst voor het Wegverkeer) is the Dutch authority for vehicles and transport.

You must register your cars with them because they deal with road tax and liability insurance, and you agree to those terms. Without registering, it is illegal to drive that car.

Make sure you go through the proper steps to register your car. Image: Depositphotos

So, how do I go about this? If you’re an expat, the chances are that you don’t have a Dutch ID. If you do, all you have to do is turn up at your local post office with your ID and all car/registration documents, and you’re all set.

If you don’t have a Dutch ID, you’re going to have to go to an RDW inspection station. Bring your gemeente (municipality) documents, car documents, certificate of ownership, passport, and driver’s license!

Tip: Before you start looking into buying a car in the Netherlands, make sure you set up your BSN (citizen service number) and DigiD. The car-purchasing process will be so much easier if you have these two things set up beforehand.

Thankfully, there is a way to avoid all of this. If you buy your car from a good car dealership, they take care of the official registration at RDW. It’s one less thing not to worry about.

5. Double-check your road tax and parking permits

Part of the reason why buying a car is so expensive comes from all the associated costs you have to consider. Road tax (known as BPM in the Netherlands) is the private motor vehicle and motorcycle tax you have to pay if you own any type of motor vehicle.

READ MORE | Having a car in the Netherlands: everything you need to know

BPM is calculated based on your car’s CO2 emissions, so generally, the larger the car, the higher the BPM.

If you live in an area where you have to pay for car parking (usually in the big cities like Amsterdam and Rotterdam), you can apply for a parking permit with the municipality. This permit is particularly handy because it lets you park in the city without paying at a parking meter or via a parking app.

Most homes don’t have their own parking spaces or garages, and if you’re travelling a lot within a city using your car, a parking permit could be extra handy to save on these costs.

Tip: If you plan to own an electric vehicle, look into and sort out what you’re going to do about your charging station. If you don’t have the option to charge at home, you can work out your situation with shared charging stations around your neighbourhood with your neighbours.

6. Don’t forget your car insurance

It’s official, you have a car! Before you get too excited and drive off with it happily, you’ve forgotten one more thing: car insurance. It’s illegal not to have car insurance in the Netherlands, so this is a must before driving off with your new ‘whip’.

Don’t have car insurance yet? Better be safe than sorry! Image: Depositphotos

You can go on online comparison sites (some are in English too). Pick the best deal, register with them and you’re all set. (Now it’s just the paying every month you have to worry about 😉).

Good to know: Your car is insured, not the person, so anybody can drive your car legally with permission. This may be different from what you’re used to in your home country.

Once you’ve got all of these in the bag, then you’re well on your way to buying your perfect car in the Netherlands. Enjoy your new car!

