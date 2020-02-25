The COVID-19 virus, also colloquially referred to as the coronavirus, has caused an outbreak in northern Italy, leading to a lockdown of some of the cities and towns in the region. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands has recommended that Dutchies should not travel to the region, reports NU.

As of now, there are 220 reported cases of the virus in Italy since last Wednesday, and 7 people have died.

To which areas should Dutchies not travel to?

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands has issued a warning for 11 municipalities in the provinces of Padova and Lombardy, with 10 of them being in Lombardy, within the Milan area. These are also the municipalities where Italian authorities have implemented an entry and exit ban.

The Ministry has warned against travelling to Rome as well and the nearby Lazlo region.

Schools and universities in the region are now closed

So far, most of the infections in Italy are within the Lombardy region. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs warns against travelling to San Fiorano, Terranova dei Passerini, Bertonico, Castelgerundo, Castiglione d’Adda, Casalpusterlengo, Codogno, Fombio, Somaglio and Maleo. In the province of Padova, it is not recommended to travel to the town of Vo’Euganeo.

In these provinces, public meetings are now prohibited, and cinemas, museums, schools and universities have been closed.

Red Cross: Dutchies do not know enough about using protective face gear

Research done by the Red Cross in the Netherlands has shown that 52% of Dutch people believe that they must wear a mouth cap in countries where cases of the COVID-19 virus have emerged.

The risk of infection actually increases if the mouth cap is used incorrectly, for example, if you wear the same mask repeatedly or if you touch the outside of the mask. According to the research by the Red Cross, only 34% of Dutchies are aware of these facts.

Step-by-step guide on using a mouth cap

Thankfully, the Red Cross has published on its website a step-by-step guide on correctly using a mouth cap. They’ve also given recommendations to reduce the risk of infection, such as washing your hands regularly with soap, and coughing and sneezing in your elbow, as well as using paper tissues.

For those travelling in regions which have confirmed cases of the virus, the Red Cross recommends steering clear of those who have flu-like symptoms, to wash clothes in case they come into contact with someone who does have symptoms and to avoid contact with farm animals.

Feature Image: Jiuguang Wang/Wikimedia Commons