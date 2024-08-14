Now is the ideal time to upgrade your Dutch home with FlexiSpot’s birthday sale

In honour of their eighth birthday, innovative furniture company FlexiSpot just announced a celebratory sale — with up to 46% off on ergonomic fixtures for your home and office for the month of August.

Here are some of the products we’ve tried and can recommend. 👇

It’s an oldie but a goodie: FlexiSpot’s best standing desk is now on sale for €200 off with the code FSVE7P! The E7 Pro adjustable electronic desk has a control panel with multiple saved heights, an integrated cable rack, and a built-in USB charging port, making it the perfect addition for your work or home office. Half the DutchReview team has this baby and swears by it as the holy grail of standing desks. Order now

Let’s face it, you need a good stoel (chair) for your buns while you’re bringing home the bacon — and, at 32% off with the code FSVBS12P, this babe sure fits the bill. This chair is available in grey or black, has three seat adjustment areas, and is C-O-M-F-O-R-T-A-B-L-E. Bye-bye, back pain! Order now

Life can’t be all hustle and bustle — and this plush lounge chair might just be the perfect reminder to take it easy! With three flattering colours to choose from (orange-brown, beige, and light grey), you can also nab €150 off this beauty with the code FSVXC6. (Or… y’know, get all three. 😉) Order now

If, like us, you dig being chic on a budget, then this gorgeous rattan cabinet is calling your name. With two sizes to choose from and ventilated door panels that keep the moisture at bay, this piece is now on sale for €40 off. Order now

When it comes to making the most of the space you’ve got, this standing desk is your best friend! It can be adapted to suit the layout of your room, is durable enough to support 150 kilos, and its height can be adjusted with the flick of a switch. (Psst… you can also knock €130 off your order with the code FSVE7L. 👀) Order now

If you’re dying to live out your cottagecore dreams but wince at the price of ✨vibey✨ furniture, we’ve got you covered. These boho-inspired dining chairs come in a set of four, are sturdy enough to last all the dinner parties you’ll now be throwing, and are currently on sale for €70 off! Order now

With specs including a solid wood tabletop, carbon steel for extra stability, and an automotive-grade structure, this standing desk has “premium” written all over it. Even better? From August 21, you can get a whopping €400 (yes, FOUR HUNDRED EUROS! 😲) shaved off the price of this table. Order now

What item have you got your eye on? Shoot us your thoughts in the comments below!