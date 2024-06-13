What’s the best SIM card for international calling from the Netherlands?

Whether for bureaucratic reasons or to call your best friend back home, sometimes you have to make international calls from the Netherlands. So, what’s the best provider to do this with?

Let’s check out our options and determine which provider offers the best solution for calls beyond the Dutch borders.

What are my options?

Despite the fact that thousands of internationals come to the lowlands each year, finding an affordable option for international calling from the Netherlands can be challenging.

Can you make international calls without breaking the bank? Image: Freepik

Although all the main Dutch providers, such as Vodafone, KPN, and Odido, allow you to make international calls, they often come with high costs or limited coverage.

In fact, many traditional providers may charge up to a whopping €4.50 per minute for an international phone call from the Netherlands.

But there are alternative options. 👇

LEBARA stands out with its international calling bundles

By offering international calling as an add-on to your regular plan, LEBARA caters specifically to those who need to stay connected with loved ones or business contacts abroad — and makes international phone calls possible without breaking the bank.

LEBARA is one of the only providers offering international calls as part of a prepaid or SIM-only bundle — and at the cheapest price available!

How it works is simple:

Pick your plan duration: Choose the plan duration that works for you, whether it’s a short-term deal or a longer-term commitment.

Choose the plan duration that works for you, whether it’s a short-term deal or a longer-term commitment. Select your data bundle: Determine the data allowance that suits your usage, ranging from anywhere between 1 GB and 40 GB.

Determine the data allowance that suits your usage, ranging from anywhere between 1 GB and 40 GB. Select international calling as an extra: Add international calling to your plan, allowing you to make unlimited calls to 44 countries for just €5 per month.

What’s included?

LEBARA’s international calling bundle covers a whopping 44 countries, 18 of which are outside the European Union.

This extensive coverage ensures that you can reach out to friends and family across the globe. Some of the key countries included in LEBARA’s bundles are:

The United States,

Canada,

The United Kingdom,

South Africa,

Turkey,

India,

All of the EU.

LEBARA is the clear winner if you’re looking for the best SIM card for international calling from the Netherlands.

With its affordable plans, extensive coverage, and flexible options, LEBARA makes staying connected with loved ones abroad easy and cost-effective. ✨

How often do you make international calls from the Netherlands? Share your experience in the comments!