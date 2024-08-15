How much do you spend on flights every year? If it’s more than €599, you might want to check out Wizz Air’s new annual “All You Can Fly” membership and get your hands on one of the 10,000 available.

The low-cost airline’s subscription allows you to fly from Eindhoven to many amazing Eastern European locations, like Sofia or Budapest, UNLIMITED.

And today is the last day of their discounted price of €499.

Sounds tempting, right? Hold up, it wouldn’t be transport in the Netherlands without a few obstacles that stop you in your tracks…

There’s always a catch (or three)

If you were already mentally sunbathing in Sofia or roaming Rome, let us bring you back to reality with some of the limitations (sorry).

Firstly, you can only take hand luggage. Packing light is fine if it’s only for a short trip, but that brings us to catch #2.

You can only book a flight 72 hours in advance. So, if you want to go away for longer than three days, you will only know when you can return once you’re there.

Lastly, you have to pay €10 for administration costs per flight. Considering you can book some flights for €20 without this subscription, is this really a good deal? 👀

What do you think of an annual subscription for unlimited flights? Would you buy it? Let us know in the comments!