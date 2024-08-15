This airline is now offering an unlimited flight subscription (with 17 destinations from the Netherlands!)

But is it too good to be true?

NewsInternationalTraffic
Lottie Gale 🇬🇧
Lottie Gale 🇬🇧
Last updated
1 minute read
photo-of-church-in-varna-bulgaria-surrounded-by-pink-flowers
Image: Dreamstime https://www.dreamstime.com/picturesque-view-church-varna-bulgaria-surrounded-vibrant-pink-cherry-blossoms-full-bloom-ai-generated-image323009369

How much do you spend on flights every year? If it’s more than €599, you might want to check out Wizz Air’s new annual “All You Can Fly” membership and get your hands on one of the 10,000 available.

The low-cost airline’s subscription allows you to fly from Eindhoven to many amazing Eastern European locations, like Sofia or Budapest, UNLIMITED.

And today is the last day of their discounted price of €499.

Sounds tempting, right? Hold up, it wouldn’t be transport in the Netherlands without a few obstacles that stop you in your tracks…

There’s always a catch (or three)

If you were already mentally sunbathing in Sofia or roaming Rome, let us bring you back to reality with some of the limitations (sorry).

Firstly, you can only take hand luggage. Packing light is fine if it’s only for a short trip, but that brings us to catch #2.

READ MORE | Dutch airports are bringing BACK the 100ml cap on liquid rule (and it’s ridiculous)

You can only book a flight 72 hours in advance. So, if you want to go away for longer than three days, you will only know when you can return once you’re there.

Lastly, you have to pay €10 for administration costs per flight. Considering you can book some flights for €20 without this subscription, is this really a good deal? 👀

What do you think of an annual subscription for unlimited flights? Would you buy it? Let us know in the comments!

Feature Image:Dreamstime
Previous article
No credit cards!? Why won’t the Dutch just take my money?
Lottie Gale 🇬🇧
Lottie Gale 🇬🇧
Lottie joins DutchReview as an editorial intern after gaining a Bachelor’s in English from her native England. She continues to pursue all things literature in her MA Literature Today at Utrecht University. She is loving life here, and the ever-looming rainclouds often make it feel like a home from home. Lottie arrived to complete her studies and hone her writing skills — she’ll stay for the Dutch tranquility, tulips and tompouce.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

News

Chihuahua army: Two Dutch sisters found to have 125 dogs in one house

Two sisters from Culemborg, Gelderland, were discovered to own 125 Chihuahuas in a 112-square-metre house. The dogs have now been...
Beatrice Scali -

Latest posts

No credit cards!? Why won’t the Dutch just take my money?

Daniel Susetio - 15
The Dutch hate debt, credit cards, and anything associated with them — and they're not shy about it. One of my first stops in...

Now is the ideal time to upgrade your Dutch home with FlexiSpot’s birthday sale

Liana Pereira 🇱🇰 - 0
In honour of their eighth birthday, innovative furniture company FlexiSpot just announced a celebratory sale — with up to 46% off on ergonomic fixtures...

You should be supplementing your Dutch pension: here’s why (and how to do it) 

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 - 0
When you first move to the Netherlands, there are a million and one things to sort out, so it’s understandable if your Dutch pension...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work with us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

© 2023 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.