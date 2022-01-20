The ultimate guide to going to a doctor in the Netherlands

Feeling a bit under the weather lately? Going to a doctor in the Netherlands can be a tricky business. If you are just as clueless as we were once — fear not.

There are some things to keep in mind during your first visit to the doctor in the Netherlands.

If you suspect you have coronavirus, you will need to call your doctor to avoid spreading it to healthcare workers.

Going to the doctor in the Netherlands: What is a “huisarts”?

Dutch can be a complicated language: even though the word huisarts might sound like some artwork you have back at your house, that’s hardly the case. Your General Practitioners (GP’s) are called huisarts here.

It is always better to register with a GP right away because when you are in need of one, it might be hard to get an appointment to get medical help. And who wants that? Better safe than sorry.

Agreed? Good. Then read on to learn all about it from the appointments to seeing a specialist!

Is this an emergency?

Regardless of your situation, if you’ve had an accident or see someone who needs help, you should call the number 112 as quickly as possible. It is free of charge. State your name, tell them where you are and what is going on.

The emergency centre will decide whether to send an ambulance. If this is not an emergency then let’s continue to talk about finding yourself a doctor in the Netherlands.

Where to go?

Now that you know what a huisarts is and that you need to see one, let’s get things going: How to find one and where to go?

The Dutch have made it fairly easy to navigate how to get to your local doctor. Simply go to the Ik zoek een huisarts website (don’t freak out by the Dutch language) and enter your postcode. God bless the Internet.

If you prefer things simpler, a Google search with the city you live in and the word ‘huisarts‘ also works but why risk it, right?

Making an appointment with a doctor in the Netherlands

After a brief Google search or the “ık zoek een huisarts” blessing, you’ve found your GP and wish to make an appointment. You can do this by calling your huisarts office directly. If you prefer things to be more digital, most offices also have their own digital systems where you can pick and choose an appointment.

As an alternative, you can see when they have their consultation hour (spreekuur) where you can drop by without any appointments. If you have a rather urgent problem then these appointments are a way to go, but what do you do if you just have a few simple questions? Then you can give your GP a call for a consultation over the phone. Nice!

Your chosen huisarts might want to have a consultation appointment with you to go over your medical history. This is not only good for you to get to know your GP but also a good moment to ask about some of the questions you might have about the whole health care system in the Netherlands (briefly, of course).

Doctors in the Netherlands and the antibiotics: What’s going on?

One of the things to keep in mind is that Dutch doctors might react differently to your health problems than the way you are used to. Antibiotic resistance is taken very seriously in the Netherlands and seen as one of the biggest threats to our modern-day life.

So if you are coming from a country where antibiotics are seen as a magic pill that solves your every problem, you might get surprised when your huisarts shrugs and tell you to take a Paracetamol and get some rest. Breathe in and breathe out, they might have a point there. Dutch doctors therefore only prescribe antibiotics if they diagnose you with a bacterial infection and not a viral one (such as flu).

When it’s time to see a medical specialist

Okay, now let’s get to the real deal. What happens if you need to see a specialist? Then you will need a referral from your huisarts. Your GP then decides whether to send you to see a specialist.

BUT, keep in mind that you can choose to see a specialist at any time. GP’s are there to help you but if you feel like you would like to see someone else, you always can.

Doctors want what’s best for you. Image: Los Muertos Crew/Pexels

Once you have the referral papers, it’s always better to ask your insurance company if they wish to see the referral. It’s mostly handled between the hospital and your insurance provider but it never hurts to be sure (if you wish the costs to be covered that is).

After the referral from your huisarts, you can now go ahead and make an appointment with the specialist. If you have someone specific already, you can also ask for your referral to be made directly to that person, so all is well!

What happens if you go to a doctor in the Netherlands and don’t have health insurance (yet)?

If you have just recently applied for health insurance and you haven’t got an insurance number yet, you can always visit your huisarts (happy news!). In the Netherlands, a GP cannot refuse to give you the care you need.

But do keep in mind that being without insurance, you would have to pay the costs yourself. But it’s not all doom and gloom, as soon as you receive your insurance number you can send the bill to your insurance company to get the cost back.

How has your experience with Dutch doctors been? Let us know in the comments below.

Editor’s Note: This article was originally published in January 2018 but was updated for your reading pleasure in Janaury 2022.

Feature image: Negative Space/Pexels