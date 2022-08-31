It’s the last day of NS train strikes (for now): no trains in south or east regions

After dealing with standstills and disruptions since Wednesday 24, the NS strike season will come to an end on August 31 (for the time being).

Thankfully, there won’t be any nationwide disturbances like we saw this past week. But, there won’t be any trains reaching areas in the southern and eastern regions, so expect complaints from passengers there.

From the Western part of the country, trains will run as far as Amersfoort, Zwolle, Ede-Wageningen, Rotterdam Central, Dordrecht and Geldermalsen.

READ MORE | NS strike in central NL leaves trains at a standstill across the country

Not all trains are moving

The NS doesn’t exactly promise smooth cruising today due to the consequences of the past strike days, which caused certain trains to remain at a standstill.

Regional carrier trains, such as Arriva, Breng and Blauwnet, will run today. But, it’s still unclear whether the Eurostar, Thalys, ICE International and IC Berlin trains will manage to keep moving or not.

Potentially not the last day

There’s a possibility that NS strikes will carry on if the NS does not comply with the demands of the unions, writes the NOS.

The NS staff are mainly interested in receiving a one-off payment of €600 and a permanent monthly salary increase of €100.

While the interests of the NS staff are important, thousands of passengers are suffering the consequences of the relay strike.

The resulting cancellations are so disruptive that even State Secretary, Vivianne Heijnen, told the unions and the NS to come to a solution together.

That way, passengers can make their way across the country without having to deal with so many disruptions — that is, more than they usually have to.

Stay up to date with all the news in the Netherlands by following DutchReview on Facebook.