Autumn draws near: chilly mornings and warm temps throughout the day

Gaelle Salem
Gaelle Salem
With September just around the corner, that cosy autumn weather is making its way to the Netherlands.

According to NU.nl, this week’s weather in the lowlands will bring Dutchies a bit of rain, some rather chilly temps in the AM, and a hot, sunny climate throughout the day. ☀️

Strong winds and a smidge of rain

The weather gods have chosen their favourites, and those living in the southeast of the Netherlands are not amongst the lucky bunch. There’s a good chance rain will hit them this Wednesday. 

READ MORE | How to survive the Dutch winter: weather, clothing, and more

Next to that, a rather feisty northeastern breeze will jaunt along the coast and on the IJsselmeer (Lake IJssel) this week. So, for those within that area, hold onto your hats while you can. 🌬️🎩

Pack a sweater to go

Lowlanders will also be seeing some chilly mornings of about 10 degrees Celsius on the north side and 15 degrees in the southeast. 

So, it might be an echt goeie idee to pack your favourite seasonal sweater on your way out to work. 🥶

Though, it’s looking pretty toasty throughout the day with long periods of sun bringing temps up to between 22 and 26 degrees.

READ MORE | Celebrate autumn in the Netherlands with apple picking

At last, the ultimate pick of the litter this week are those living in the Limburg province, with the weather gods clearing the way for only the shiny sun to appear. Geniet ervan! 🤩

Are you excited about the weather this week? Tell us in the comments below!

Born and raised on the island of Sint Maarten, Gaelle moved to the Netherlands in 2018 to attend university. Still trying to survive the erratic Dutch wind and rain, she has taken up the hobby of buying a new umbrella every month. You can probably find her in the centre of The Hague appreciating the Dutch architecture with a coffee in one hand and a slice of appeltaart in the other.

