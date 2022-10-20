5 English-teaching yoga studios in The Hague to get your mat out for

Craving some yoga in The Hague but have no idea what it means when your teacher says de berg? Then an English-language class is just what you need!

If you have been feeling somewhat foggy and without energy, this is the perfect opportunity to get your groove back; yoga may just be the answer.

Here’s where you can happily dust off your mat. We’ve rounded up four of our favourite yoga studios in The Hague that have geen probleem teaching in English.

Many yoga lessons are taking place in parks around The Hague. Image: Pexels

Balanzs has three studios in The Hague and boasts that they welcome everyone from beginners to super-experienced yogis. That’s why you can attend a very soft class of Yin Yoga or a gentle flow, but you can also rise up to the challenge and give your all in a Rocket Yoga class.

The studio teaches 20 styles in total, and once they get to reopen, you can also enjoy massages and beauty treatments, (you deserve them!).

Website: Balanzs

Socials: Instagram

Addresses: Veenkade 22, 2513 EG, Laan van Meerdervoort 96C, 2517 AR, and Laan van Nieuw Oost-Indië 90, 2593 BX, Den Haag

2. Yoga Corner

Okay, while this studio technically isn’t located in The Hague, it’s close enough for your bike ride to and from to serve as a warmup/cool down.

The newest studio on our list, Yoga Corner said namaste to its first students in August 2022. That means you’ll be part of a growing community, get to know your fellow yogis, and have a bigger say in the development of the studio than in some of the more established ones.

With small class sizes, Yoga Corner aims to facilitate your personal yoga journey (whether you’re a complete beginner or advanced practitioner) and serve as a space where you can reconnect with yourself and others.

With a handful of different styles, classes scheduled every day, and a seven-day free trial, we’re all but ready to roll out our mats.

Website: Yoga Corner

Socials: Instagram

Address: Herenstraat 96, 2291 BK, Wateringen

3. My Yoga

My Yoga studio teaches a special kind of practice. It consists of a series of 26 yoga poses and two breathing exercises over 90 minutes at 40 degrees Celsius.

Stretch it out in a language you understand. Image: Unsplash

This combination of Western knowledge (anatomy) and Eastern knowledge (asanas and pranayama) has proved effective in strengthening the five systems our bodies have: muscular, hormonal, circulatory, respiratory and nervous. You can access their recorded lessons or attend live via Zoom.

Website: My Yoga

Address: Prins Hendrikplein 2, 2518 JA

4. Delight Yoga

There is no better location for a yoga studio than opposite the Peace Palace, and Delight Yoga has it. The studio offers three beautiful spaces to practice Yoga Nidra, Ashtanga Mysore or even Kids Yoga (because the little ones also deserve some self-care!), plus an area where you can relax having some coffee.

To top it all off, you can find multiple workshops that range from meditation to healing mantra concerts. They also currently offer online lessons and some outdoor practices (Paleistuin).

Website: Delight Yoga

Address: Scheveningseweg 14, 2517 KT

5. Yoga Seads

If you live closer to the beach, then this is your studio. Yoga Seads is within walking distance from Scheveningen, the heart of The Hague’s coast. They intend to guide you through the physical, mental, and spiritual aspects of your yoga journey.

Here you will find more traditional yoga styles (such as iyengar), as well as more modern practices (like Yoga-Pilates fusion), without forgetting important stages of life (Prenatal and Postnatal Yoga).

The classes are taught both in Dutch and in English, so if you do not understand Dutch, just let them know beforehand. Classes are recorded live and available to replay (in case you cannot make it on time), with additional outdoor lessons happening at Westbroekpark.

Website: Yogaseads

Address: Maaswijkstraat 24D, 2586 CD

Whether you’re a flexible, flipping yogi or a total beginner, these English-speaking yoga studios in The Hague are the perfect opportunity to practice. Remember, yoga is for everybody.

Editor’s Note: This article was originally published in May 2021, but was fully updated in October 2022 for your reading pleasure.