Coronavirus numbers have gone up ever since the first case was reported on the 27th of February and today was no different. The numbers have skyrocketed to 503 in total, after 121 new cases were reported by RIVM today.

Yeah, that’s no good.

The GGD is only testing one person per family

It’s been recently revealed that the GGD (Municipal and Regional Health Service) will only test for the coronavirus on one family member, instead of the whole family. This could potentially mean that there are more cases than have actually been reported in the Netherlands.

Dit gezien? Vanaf dit weekend meten we niet langer aantal personen met Covid-19, maar aantal families. Geen idee hoe groot verschil zal zijn pic.twitter.com/Q2G6dmbLIz — Arnoud Wokke (@arnoudwokke) March 10, 2020