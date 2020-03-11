Coronavirus numbers have gone up ever since the first case was reported on the 27th of February and today was no different. The numbers have skyrocketed to 503 in total, after 121 new cases were reported by RIVM today.

Yeah, that’s no good.

The GGD is only testing one person per family

It’s been recently revealed that the GGD (Municipal and Regional Health Service) will only test for the coronavirus on one family member, instead of the whole family. This could potentially mean that there are more cases than have actually been reported in the Netherlands.

It’s not yet known why the GGD has decided to look at the virus strictly at the family level, rather than at the individual level. One thing is certain however, it appears that not enough people are tested for the coronavirus in the Netherlands.

In the context of the virus appearing in the Netherlands, we’ve made an instructional video with all you need to know about the coronavirus in the Netherlands.

Feature Image: leo2014/Pixabay

