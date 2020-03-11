If you are going to Amsterdam or Haarlem from Leiden, you might find yourself slightly bamboozled, as the train traffic in that direction has been greatly reduced due to a problem with an overhead cable.

The cable collapsed last night on the train tracks, causing damage, reports NU. ProRail workers are currently working on repairing the damage.

Most sprinters and intercity trains do not run to Amsterdam from Leiden

Most train traffic in that direction no longer reaches Amsterdam, trains are instead stopping either in Hoofddorp or Haarlem.

To make up for the issue, commuters have the options of taking buses that run between Heemstede-Aerdenhout and Leiden and between Hoofddorp and Leiden.

The problem is expected to be fixed by 4:30 PM today, but check out the NS website to see exactly how your commute is affected.

Has your commute been affected by this accident? Let us know in the comments.

Feature Image: Natydphoto/Pixabay