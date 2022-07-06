Living in the NetherlandsHealth

Are you homesick in the Netherlands? Here’s what you can do about it

Tiffany Leung
Tiffany Leung

I’m sure some of us are familiar with homesickness: the lurching, grapple-at-your-heart ache when you long to be somewhere else. Moving abroad can sure be challenging.

Whether you moved temporarily for university or long-term for a job, after the initial excitement of exploring and getting to know a new place has worn off you, only to be left with the unnerving reality that you have to “start again”. 

Homesickness can manifest itself in different ways, some people isolate themselves and try to curb their loneliness with TV programmes or podcasts. Others may spend all their time communicating with family and friends back home.

Each individual deals with being home-sick differently, and you have to find a coping mechanism that suits you. To help you do just that, we explain and list some useful tips for combating homesickness.

What is homesickness?

Homesickness is defined as the distress and functional impairment caused by an actual or anticipated separation from home and attachment objects. It is characterized by acute longing and preoccupying thoughts of home.”

READ MORE | Feeling homesick? 5 typical Dutch things you can ship abroad!

Sounds familiar? This definition may apply to your homesickness in the Netherlands.

Who gets homesick?

Basically, anyone who is in a non-home environment for a prolonged period of time. This could even include kids at summer camp, or who have been hospitalized for a prolonged period of time.

Typically, homesickness affects immigrants, foreign students, foreign employees, refugees, displaced people, or military personnel.

Anyone (of any age group) can experience it in such circumstances, and the way homesickness manifests varies between children and adults.

READ MORE | Why expats struggle with mental health in the Netherlands — and what you can do about it

For example, children are more likely to experience social or behavioural problems when homesick. Adolescents in an academic setting are more likely to experience absentmindedness, nontraumatic ailments, low self-esteem or obsessive thoughts or behaviours.

Adults may experience depression or anxiety symptoms, have difficulty focusing or concentrating, or withdraw socially.

What can you do to prevent being homesick?

Being homesick is not easy to beat, so it’s better to come prepared as much as possible. Therefore we’ve comprised some tips and tricks to help you stop homesickness in its track.

Initiate social contact with others before arrival

There are plenty of Facebook groups, for example, that help you accomplish just that.

As an American, I only recently joined Americans in the Netherlands where there are plenty of posts from people who are planning to move to the Netherlands in the near future.

Make friends with a mixture of homeland friends and host-country friends

Limiting yourself to predominantly homeland friends can get in the way of acculturation and intensify feelings of homesickness.

READ NEXT | 19 ways to actually make friends as an expat in the Netherlands

So if you’re already here in the Netherlands, go out there and make some new Dutch friends — they’ll teach you words (and concepts) of gezellig and borrelen in no time.

Maintain healthy lifestyle choices

As challenging as that can be for some, eating and drinking well, sleeping enough, and getting regular exercise can make a big difference.

Take for example how, among university students, the increased exposure to unhealthy behaviours may develop into maladaptive coping behaviours such as binge drinking or drug use. Healthy behaviours can go a long way in support of mental and physical health.

Develop your sense of self-compassion

Negative thoughts and self-criticisms are so easy and potentially even automatic to fall into as a foreigner. Remember to be kind and forgive to yourself for the variety of hurdles you’ll inevitably encounter.

How can you treat your homesickness?

Even if you pull out all the stops to cope with homesickness, sometimes it just doesn’t work. But there are remedies to make you feel a little less separated from your home.

Talk to others about your feelings of missing home

Homesickness is a mental health problem, which means we need to normalize discussions about it.

READ MORE | How a lack of light in the Netherlands affects your health

Talking about how you feel may initially induce a bit of anxiety, but it can ultimately increase your preparedness and confidence.

Find ways to reduce acculturation stress

This can mean getting more information about your new environment, finding community groups that share your interests, and potentially finding community groups that celebrate your homeland’s traditions.

Connecting with other expats, e.g. through social events organized for expats is one example to help with developing both personal and professional networks.

Recognise when to ask for help

This goes for anyone, but especially for international students, knowing what your options are for professional or lay resources, on or off-campus can be an important connection to address more difficult issues.

For expats, finding helpful resources through an expat centre, health insurance, or an occupational health physician (bedrijfsarts) is a be potential option to look into.

Mental health note: If you or a loved one are experiencing psychological problems or suicidal thoughts in the Netherlands, please call the suicide prevention hotline 113 or refer to www.113.nl for resources and assistance — DutchReview loves you. 💓 

Finally, remember that treatment for homesickness is a gradual process, not an immediate fix — be kind and power through. 💪

Have you ever experienced homesickness in the Netherlands? Let us know in the comments!

Editor’s Note: This article was originally published in June 2018, and was fully updated in July 2022 for your reading pleasure.


Feature Image:Unsplash
Previous article11 ways to live waste-free in the Netherlands
Tiffany Leung
Tiffany Leung
An American born and raised, Tiffany is fulfilling a lifelong dream as an expat in one of the happiest countries in the world. Learning Dutch hard and fast, she greatly admires Dutch culture and sensibility, but is also wondering whether she could ever one day also master the Mestreechs dialect.

Liked it? Try these on for size:

Household

11 ways to live waste-free in the Netherlands

Living waste-free isn't just a trend for eccentric, tote-bag-wearing vegans. 🌱 It’s a practice that can improve the well-being of...
Nicole Ogden 🇹🇭 🇺🇸 -
Health

Pollen, allergies, and hay fever in the Netherlands: how to survive it

Ah, the sun is shining, birds are singing, and spring is on its way. But you know what else is...
Emma Brown -
Attractions

Saunas in the Netherlands: what is going to a naked sauna really like?

A sauna in the Netherlands may sound like the perfect way to relax — until you walk in and everyone...
Lucy Seip -

What do you think?

1 COMMENT

  1. Some tips are also here: https://elearninginfographics.com/what-to-do-if-study-abroad-feel-homesick/ It helped me last year.
    Often many people can’t handle it and return home to their usual places and routines. And then there are those who live in constant pressure and stress. It certainly doesn’t have to be that way. A new country is a new opportunity, you just have to discover it for yourself. Besides, the Netherlands is great. It’s worth it to overcome homesickness and be open to new opportunities.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Household

11 ways to live waste-free in the Netherlands

Living waste-free isn't just a trend for eccentric, tote-bag-wearing vegans. 🌱 It’s a practice that can improve the well-being of...
Nicole Ogden 🇹🇭 🇺🇸 -

Latest posts

11 ways to live waste-free in the Netherlands

Nicole Ogden 🇹🇭 🇺🇸 - 0
Living waste-free isn't just a trend for eccentric, tote-bag-wearing vegans. 🌱 It’s a practice that can improve the well-being of the planet and our...

The flying Dutchies: 8 marvellous things about the Dutch and their bikes

Sapna Jhuremalani - 0
Once on their fiets (bike), the Dutch own the road and it’s truly amazing to watch as you know in your heart it's possibly...

Pollen, allergies, and hay fever in the Netherlands: how to survive it

Emma Brown - 7
Ah, the sun is shining, birds are singing, and spring is on its way. But you know what else is coming to the Netherlands?...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X