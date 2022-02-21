7 ways a realtor will sell your Dutch home as fast as possible

So you found yourself a Dutch home, loved it, lived in it, and now it’s time to part ways. How can you sell it quickly and efficiently? The answer is simple: with a realtor.

While we’d all like to think that in this market your house is going to sell fast, it’s important to remember that the process of selling a home is something that involves expertise.

Sure, you love and value your house — but that doesn’t mean selling it to others will be easy or quick.

Here’s what a verkoopmakelaar (selling realtor) can do to improve and speed up the process.

1. A realtor will get your house up on Funda

Ahhh Funda. The Facebook of houses and the hunting ground for house hunters.

Getting your home up on Funda is a ‘funda-mental’ step in getting your home on the market — but did you know that you can only do this through a realtor?

Yep. It’s not as simple as creating your own account and uploading a few pretty pics. Your home will only be able to reach the pearly gates of Funda if a realtor is the one to guide it there.

While it is possible to sell your home without putting it up on Funda, if you’re looking to make the process quick, placing it in the spot where most people look is your best bet.

Just how many people are looking you may ask? A whopping 40 million per month!

2. Realtors are highly qualified

And why can’t you do this yourself? Surely it’s not that hard right? Wrong. Let’s cut to the chase: there’s a lot more to selling a home than most people realise.

Not only can a verkoopmakelaar get your house properly set up on the market, they can also perform a valuation, handle all the documentation and take on the negotiations — but more on this later.

What’s important to note is that verkoopmakelaars are highly qualified, licensed real estate agents.

With these qualifications, they’ll perform a number of important tasks behind the scenes that may otherwise slow down, confuse, or overwhelm the average person during the selling process.

(By the way: how’s your Dutch? Good enough for complex legal transactions involving hundreds of thousands of dollars? Ours isn’t.)

Decided to sell your house and opt for a realtor — but don’t know where to begin? Geen probleem. Mijnverkoopmakelaar was made to help people find and choose a selling realtor that suits their personal situation. Realtors can give you a competitive quote in advance and you can even compare the average selling times and estimation accuracy of different brokers!

3. A realtor will have the time and energy

Leave the research and viewings to the experts! Image: Goodluz/Depositphotos

Are you around during the day to host viewings? Do you know all the relevant information surrounding your home? You’ve made up a floor plan, right? And taken professional-quality photos?

Not only does organising all these elements require your time to complete, without a realtor you also have to organise them all by yourself.

With a realtor by your side, you don’t have to surrender additional hours for organising and hosting house viewings. Instead, they’ll handle it all for you while you carry on with your everyday life.

So you head off to work or take a walk in the park — your realtor will tell you the highlights later.

4. Realtors know the value of your home (and how to improve it!)

Of course, a house can be sold quickly but you also need to make sure that standards don’t slide — especially when it comes to the selling price of your home.

But did you know that when you’re trying to decide on a verkoopmakelaar in the Netherlands, you can opt for someone who is also a licensed appraiser?



This means that you don’t have to waste time looking for an external appraisal but you also don’t run the risk of undervaluing or overvaluing your home in the heat of it all!

On top of this, a realtor can also advise you on how to raise the value of your home with minimal costs. For example, even the types of lightbulbs you use can influence the value of your home — and in turn, how quickly it sells. 💡

5. You can let the realtor do the talking

Once you’ve caught the eyes of buyers, it’s time to really sell your place to them. Again, the negotiation process can require time — especially if it’s all in Dutch!

This is where you can let your selling realtor step in.

Not only are they skilled in the art of verbal duels, but your realtor will also ensure that the process runs as efficiently as possible — saving you both time and moolah. 💰

6. A realtor can advise on any offers you receive

There can be a lot of paper work to take in when selling your house in the Netherlands, a realtor will walk you through it all! Image: krankenimages.com/Depositphotos

Speaking of moolah, once you have snagged a buyer, you may be tempted to agree to any conditions in order to close the sale. They’re offering you hundreds of thousands of euros, so it’s easy to get a little starry-eyed. 🤩

But hang on just a second. What are their resolutive conditions? When do they plan on moving in? What do they want to do with your home?

A realtor can ensure that all conditions are properly negotiated and are ideal for your situation before you sign on the dotted line.

Once your needs have been met, they’ll also write up a legally binding preliminary contract for everyone to sign.

7. The realtor will close the deal for you

Now, the price has been negotiated, hands have been shaken and you’re ready to pop the champagne. 🍾 And you should!

But far too many real estate deals still fall apart at this point. That’s why you need to seal the deal by heading to the notary office where both you and the buyers will sign the transfer deed.

Worried about signing such an important document? Don’t stress: your real estate agent will also attend this meeting with you to make sure the process runs as smoothly and efficiently as possible.

All that you’ll have to do is sign, blow your old home a farewell kiss, and hand over the keys. 🥂

Finding a realtor in the Netherlands can be a challenge for internationals. Firstly, you can easily fall prey to higher fees — and then there’s the added challenge of where to even begin the search! Mijnverkoopmakerlaar acts as the perfect comparison tool. Simply fill in the details of your home and where you’re living and the realtors will come to you! Not only can you enjoy competitive pricing but the realtors will also offer their estimates on how much you think you should sell for. Then, it’s just a matter of taking your pick.

Have you sold your house in the Netherlands with a realtor? Tell us about your experience in the comments below!

Feature Image: Goodluz/Depositphotos