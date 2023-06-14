How to create your dream Dutch bathroom in 7 steps

Has your old-fashioned Dutch bathroom got you feeling blue? With outdated design choices like Victorian toilets, tiny sinks, and antique tiling, it’s not hard to wonder why.

If a trip to your bathroom feels more like a trip to the early 1900s, then chances are that your lavatory set-up is in need of a serious makeover — but it’s going to cost you time, money, and probably a few headaches.

To help you get started, we’ve put together what you need to know to create your dream Dutch bathroom in seven steps. 👇

1. Sketch out your dream Dutch bathroom design

First things first, it’s essential that you plan out, from head to toe, exactly how you want your new bathroom to look. This will allow you to picture where all the main elements should go before you begin the dirty work.

You want your bathroom to look snazzy — but you also want to ensure that it remains functional. The trick? Choose upgrades that vibe with your lifestyle and daily routine!

Need help getting inspired? That's fair. Most of us don't know (or think) too much about our bathroom's individual elements.

Are you the type of person who loves to wind down with a good bubble bath at the end of the day? Then getting a tub might be worthwhile because you’ll be using it regularly.

If your perfect day ends with a glass of wine in a warm bathtub, then investing in a new tub is a great idea! Image: Abuzer van Leeuwen/Supplied

Or perhaps your bathroom is too small for a tub, and you’d prefer to spend your money on something more practical, like a bigger sink or a shower niche to store your shampoos.

Depending on what you hope to achieve when creating your dream Dutch bathroom, the fixtures, fittings, and colour scheme all need to be considered.

2. Consider your bathroom’s current design and work with it

Have you fallen in love with a specific design? Great! Now onto step two: determining if it actually fits with your current bathroom’s structure.

Unfortunately, most bathrooms in Dutch homes weren’t created with 21st-century needs in mind. They often have a tricky design, run at a small size, lack windows, and include a very particular type of toilet (*cough* the poop shelf).

It’s not a Dutch bathroom without a tiny sink, plain white tiles, and a toilet with an inspection shelf. Image: Freepik

You may be tempted to upgrade your bathroom with a dramatic walk-in shower, a built-in faucet, or a toilet bidet, but these things might not be the most practical choice going forward.

Our advice? Consider the latest trends, or take a peek at your next-door neighbour’s bathroom (while empty!) for inspiration. 😉

Don’t a colourful wall and a lush green plant make the biggest difference? Image: Abuzer van Leeuwen/Supplied

You’ll find that most Dutch bathrooms have, for instance, wall-mounted toilets now. This is because it saves a ton of space. So, you might be persuaded to ditch the traditional, close-coupled toilet design.

3. Make sure you have a clear budget

To avoid all your precious plans of creating your dream Dutch bathroom from going down the drain, you need to have a clear budget in mind from the start.

The cost of small details can quickly add up! Therefore, it’s good to have a clear idea of how much you would like to spend from the start. Image: Abuzer van Leeuwen/Supplied

Believe it or not, in the Netherlands, sprucing up your loo can range anywhere from €5,000 without a contractor, to €15,000 with one — but if you decide on a budget in advance, you can prioritise where to spend and where to save.

4. Plan your time well

From the planning period to the finishing touches, your bathroom renovation journey can take weeks, even months, to complete. With that in mind, it’s important to create a schedule ahead of time.

If you’re set on completely overhauling your Dutch bathroom, then the process will likely take longer, considering that you’ll need more time to demolish the old and replace it with the new.

Great things take time, including creating your dream Dutch bathroom. Image: Freepik

If you hire a contractor or builders, the timing of the renovation can also depend on their availability, and how often they’re able to come in and do the job.

Even factors such as the weather can also affect the timing of it all. In the land of persistent rain, things like wet walls and grout could take longer to dry. 🤷

5. Get yourself a contractor

You can decide to take the DIY route when it comes to renovating your Dutch bathroom — but chances are that you simply don’t have the time or skills to do it all on your own.

Fortunately, there’s a little something called a contractor. A contractor can ease the entire process by tackling demolition, installation, and structural repairs. The only downside? It’s going to cost you extra. Prices are usually around €15,000, including material costs, to be exact.💰

Short on time? Making a deal with a contractor will speed up the renovation process. Image: Depositphotos

The best way to find a trustworthy and experienced contractor is by asking around. This ensures that the person you work with has a good reputation. Also, contractors are in extremely high demand these days, which means that it can take weeks, sometimes months, to just secure one.

Once you do, the good news is that you can save time by skipping all the lovey-dovey stuff and getting right down to business, because that’s just how the Dutch like it.

6. Find yourself another place to shower in the meantime

While you wait for that sparkling new shower or bathtub, that fresh paint scheme, and that beautiful countertop sink, you will need a backup shower to keep up with your hygiene.

Don’t fret, the hassle will be SO worth it once you have your perfect shower all to yourself! Image: Abuzer van Leeuwen/Supplied

Whether that be your office, your in-laws, or a friend’s house… find somewhere and designate it as your lavatory until your dream Dutch bathroom has, ultimately, been realised. 🤩

7. Pick a bathroom shop

A contractor will help you achieve the bathroom transformation you’re looking for, but who will deliver all the supplies to your house? That’s where a bathroom shop comes in.

Going to a bathroom shop in person can help you better envision how you want your dream Dutch bathroom to look. Image: Freepik

From bathtubs to fluffy bathroom mats, bathroom shops sell all the essentials needed to create your dream Dutch bathroom. By visiting one, you can also get inspired by different designs and styles while you renovate.

These shops can be found in various locations across the Netherlands, but you can also get an online shop to deliver the materials to your house!



