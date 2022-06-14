Dutch Quirk # 81: Have toilets with an inspection shelf for their poo

Gaelle Salem
By Gaelle Salem
HomeUltimate List of Dutch QuirksDutch Quirk # 81: Have toilets with an inspection shelf for their...

Let’s be real. We’ve all experienced the ghastly event of having toilet water splash back up when we relieve ourselves. Well, the Dutch use an invention to prevent this — and make sure all is right in the digestive tract.

It’s a pretty common thing in the Netherlands — but as an international, when you take your first trip to a Dutch WC, the one question you’d probably ask yourself is: what in tarnation is this shelf-shaped thing in the toilet? 😨

What is it?

Basically, the traditional Dutch toilet in all its glory has a flat area under your bum which is awesomely titled: the inspection shelf. This is where you will drop your deposit, so to say. 

READ MORE | 7 great Dutch inventions you never knew were Dutch

And the purpose of this odd toilet invention is, well, to inspect your business before you send it all down to the sewers and rats. 

Why do they do it?

Dutch toilets may not be the most welcoming of toilet models but it does save you from the appalling event of “Poseidon’s kiss” by avoiding the unwanted splash zone when you drop a big one. 😐

However, this isn’t the actual reason behind the shelf. It’s not exactly a pleasant thing to think about — but having the traditional Dutch toilet with an inspection shelf in your home could also quite literally save your life.

READ MORE | 11 gross things Dutch people do

Ungodly stenches aside, it has helped many lowlanders identify early signs of bowel diseases or colon cancer by simply turning around and examining their stool samples before flushing.

Just as we know whether we’re drinking enough water by looking at the colour of our urine, our bowel habits are also a strong indicator for digestive health!

Why is it quirky? 

The toilet inspection system actually comes from the Germans, but it isn’t a common thing in most neighbouring countries such as the Netherlands.

The French prefer the out-of-sight-out-of-mind technique as their toilets have more of a triangle shape, which means their waste immediately goes down the toilet drain. 

American and many other western toilets have a similar idea, but their toilets contain much more water so things float. As a result, the outright display of your bowel movements is sometimes a bit confronting for the unsuspecting international.  

Should you join in?

In this day and age, the majority of toilets we’ve all encountered in Dutch homes do not have the inspection shelf. 

It’s an older design that’s no longer necessary in first-world countries since modern medicine has now come into play.

But listen, there’s still some pros when it comes to the inspection shelf. For example, when your huisarts asks for a sample of what your stool looks like, you won’t have to fish it out of the water. 🤨

What do you think of this Dutch quirk? Have you experienced it? Tell us in the comments below!

👉 Want more Dutch quirks? We have the ultimate list! 

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous articleDutch Quirk #109: Not dress formally when going out to a party
Gaelle Salem
Gaelle Salem
Born and raised on the island of Sint Maarten, Gaelle moved to the Netherlands in 2018 to attend university. Still trying to survive the erratic Dutch wind and rain, she has taken up the hobby of buying a new umbrella every month. You can probably find her in the centre of The Hague appreciating the Dutch architecture with a coffee in one hand and a slice of appeltaart in the other.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Dutch quirks

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X