I have lived in a variety of places in my life. When I decided to move to Drenthe, I kept hearing comments from my friends and Dutch expats about all the rules that the Dutch have.

There are rules for the usual things like traffic and taxes. There are also rules for riding your bike, which of course make total sense given the absurd amount of bikes in this country. I even have a feeling that if I dig deep enough there are probably rules for the rules if you know what I mean…

What no one seemed able to explain was that there are a number of unspoken rules that everyone seems to understand and follow. These rules are more directly related to the social aspect of living here in the Netherlands and they seem to be ingrained into the people suggesting that they have been taught from a young age. This also tells me that these rules have been around for many many years.

Now, most people who live in a law-abiding society tend to not like the rules they have to follow and breaking them doesn’t necessarily cause anyone much anguish (unless it’s the really bad things like breaking the no-killing-people rule, most people don’t like it when that’s broken). But these Dutch social rules are widely accepted and implemented and the Dutchies really don’t appreciate it when you don’t follow them.

So here is my list of five unspoken rules in the Netherlands, so that in the event that you move to this wonderful country, you can blend in seamlessly and without committing any social faux pas!