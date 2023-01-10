Investing in the Netherlands: 7 great apps for getting into stocks

There’s an app for just about anything these days — and luckily, there are heaps of great investment apps in the Netherlands, ready to give you a head start on your financial goals.

We get it, investment can sound daunting, and it might not be for everyone. Thankfully, investment apps can make it just a little bit easier to get into the suit-and-tie game, so you can give your wallet (and perhaps yourself) a well-deserved confidence boost.

But which investment app should you choose? We’ve compiled a top list by finding investment apps in the Netherlands that are available in English, super-easy to use, and have great options for returns on your cash. Let’s get right into it!



1. DEGIRO: known, trusted, and broadly used

DEGIRO is one of the most popular investment apps in the Netherlands. Image: DutchReview

With handy instruction videos and other educational tools to help you get started, DEGIRO is perfect for anyone new to investing.

The platform has been praised for being very easy to use, and the low fees and good customer service make DEGIRO stand out in the crowd of Dutch investment apps.

DEGIRO is ideal for those who are testing the waters of investment. You can invest in ETFs (exchange-traded funds) for lower risk or choose specific companies to put your money into if you’re feeling confident.

✅ Pros: Low fees

Easy to use

Commission-free ETFs (conditions apply) ❌ Cons: Forex, CFDs, and crypto not available for investment

No demo account possible

No fractional stocks possible

2. Peaks: invest easily in an app that’s built to please

Peaks makes it easy to look at your investments. Image: DutchReview

Peaks is a beautifully designed Dutch investment app with a reputation for being beginner-friendly, and a focus on sustainable investment.

You can invest as much or as little as you like — anything from life savings to spare change is allowed, and you can even invest automatically.

We especially liked their round-up feature: bought a coffee for €3.25? Congrats, your purchase is now €4.00, and €0.75 was just added to your investment portfolio. What a win!

✅ Pros: Easy to invest in sustainable index funds

The platform has a reputation for being accessible and beginner-friendly

No transaction costs

Automatic investment ❌ Cons: More expensive than some competitors, especially for smaller investments

Not possible to invest in individual shares

3. BUX Zero: no dough wasted

Commission-free investments are a reality through BUX. Image: DutchReview

Interested in investing, but don’t feel like losing a chunk of your cash to commissions? The largest neobroker in Europe, BUX, might be the right choice for you

BUX eliminated commissions through their BUX Zero Order system. Your order is only executed at the end of the trading day in exchange for a sweet commission-free transaction.

This system is especially great for anyone interested in investing smaller amounts of money, because a commission isn’t coming out of your cash.

✅ Pros: Invest without commission (when using the Zero order).

Fractional investing offered

Focus on low-risk investment

No minimum deposit required ❌ Cons: No demo account possible

Limited financial products available

4. eToro: make friends while you invest

eToro is an ultra-international investment platform. Image: DutchReview

Although the eToro’s non-trading fees are somewhat higher than other investment apps in the Netherlands, this app also lets you buy stocks commission-free (with some exceptions), making it a worthy competitor in the world of Dutch investment apps.

On the more unique side of things, eToro brands itself as the world’s most social investment platform, and they might just be right.

The interactive community platform gives investing a whole new feel, and makes it easy to seek, give, and apply good advice from other investors. Think; social media meets investing.

✅ Pros: Social trading

Demo account possible

Comprehensive educational resources available ❌ Cons: High non-trading fees

No crypto-to-crypto trading pairs

Limited selection of cryptocurrencies

5. Naga: learn from the best

Naga’s investment platform is easy to get you started when investing in the Netherlands. Image: DutchReview

With Naga’s low prices and over one million users worldwide, this investment app in the Netherlands has quickly gained popularity since its creation in 2015.

Naga is another app that brands itself as both a social network and an investment platform and offers great educational resources too.

Even better, it lets you copy the behaviour of more experienced investment folks so you can get the most bang for your buck — with none of the experience.

✅ Pros: Social investment

Various education instruments available (webinars, ebooks, video tutorials, trading calculator, and economic calendar)

Good demo account possibilities

Free personal account manager offering training ❌ Cons: Higher risk if you trade in CFD’s/Crypto

A limited selection of deposit currencies

Primarily focused on CFDs, with only a few real stock offerings

6. bunq: Tick the green box

Bank disruptor, bunq, has turned its hand to investing — all in the same app. Image: DutchReview

Self-labelled “bank of the free”, bunq is all about making your financial life as straightforward and sustainable as possible. Best of both worlds much?

With both your mobile bank and your investment dealings in one app, bunq is great for keeping a neat overview of your cash flow.

The Easy (automatic) investment function is directly connected to Birdee, allowing you to put your money into sustainable portfolios — without lifting a finger.

✅ Pros: Automatic sustainable investment

Mobile bank and investment bank in one

Highly regarded user experience ❌ Cons: Only subscription-based packages possible

Investment only possible through the mobile bank app

7. Revolut

Revolut offers easy investing options alongside your everyday banking. Image: DutchReview

Revolut is truly the full package when it comes to mobile finances. In just one little app, you can save, spend, track, send, and, most importantly, invest your cash however you like.

With its sleek design, real-time performance updates, commission-free trading, and (fractional) investment opportunities at as low as $1, Revolut stands out as a beginner-friendly platform in the world of finance apps.

✅ Pros: Commission-free investment available

Banking, investment, and many other products in one app

Highly regarded user experience ❌ Cons: Only subscription-based packages possible

Investment only possible through the mobile bank app

What are the benefits of using an investment app?

Investing using an app is way more convenient than traditional investment methods. With a tap on your phone screen, your brand-new investment portfolio is in your pocket.

There are tons of advantages to using a Dutch investment app. Image: Depositphotos

Commuting to work? Eating lunch? Watching Netflix in bed? There are no limits to when, how, and in what you can invest when you have it all on your phone. Oh, and transactions tend to happen faster through apps than with conventional methods, which means more precious time and money saved for you.

Most investment apps also make an effort to provide a good visual overview of all your investments, which is especially great if you’re a beginner who doesn’t quite know how to keep track of everything.

The app format can make the whole investment thing more streamlined and efficient. Image: Depositphotos

Plus, apps are cheaper than running a brick-and-mortar operation, so that can even keep the internal costs of the brokerage down. That means more focus on the things that really matter (paying for good customer service, for example, rather than heating up an office building) and better returns for you.

What about savings apps?

Investment is lovely and all, but sometimes we also need a good way to put aside money in a savings account to keep some cash liquid (like for emergencies) or if we want to access our money in the near future without taking a risk on the market.

Investing is usually a more profitable way of storing your cash than saving. Image: Depositphotos

The unfortunate thing is that Dutch banks tend to have ridiculously low (and sometimes even negative) interest rates, making saving in the Netherlands a foolproof way to lose money.

Enter: border-crossing savings apps like Raisin! Raisin lets you shop around for whichever European bank has the best terms, so you can get the most out of your savings.

Have you tried any Dutch investment apps? What are your top tips for a good investment journey? Tell us in the comments below!

Disclaimer: Investing involves risks and you can lose your investment. DutchReview is not a financial consultancy. The content as shared on the website and on DutchReview’s social accounts does not contain any financially binding advice.

