How to survive a ‘hospiteeravond’: expectations, tips, and tricks

Are you a student looking to rent a room in the Netherlands? Then chances are that you’ll have to face an intimidating hospiteeravond at one point on your trek.

A hospiteeravond (hospitality evening) is a unique, often scary, student experience in the Netherlands full of surprises. Especially with the Dutch housing shortage, finding a room has become extra competitive.

Here’s everything to expect when facing a hospiteeravond so that you will be ready to impress your hosts and snag yourself a room (and hopefully some new friends!).

🏠 What is a hospiteeravond?

A hospiteeravond, sometimes called a hospi, kijkavond, or an instemmingsavond, is a gathering hosted by a student house to scope out potential new housemates.

If you’re looking to rent a room in a student house in the Netherlands, you might be invited to one of these, and you’ll need to impress.

A hospiteeravond is a super social house viewing to meet all the potential housemates at once. Image: Freepik

At the end of the night, the current housemates will assess and decide who would be the best fit for the house.

A hospiteeravond can be pretty intense because it’ll often feel like you’re sitting in front of a jury, trying to be the funniest to beat out all the other contestants (yikes!).

💬 What to expect at a Dutch hospiteeravond

A hospiteeravond involves putting yourself out there to impress the current household, which can be a lot of pressure.

If you’re lucky, there might be drinks and food at the hospiteeravond. Image: Freepik

Not only that, though. Dutch hospiteeravonden are particularly quirky in quite a few ways, so it’s good to come prepared.

Here’s what to expect so you can nail the night and score yourself a room!

Tons of basic questions about yourself

First up, you will be asked lots of questions as a little introduction to who you are. Think about what you’re studying, your hobbies, if you’re a party person or not, and how you generally spend a weekend.

The trick is to answer interestingly and originally to stand out. Think about it like this: the hosts meet endless students that introduce themselves with hobbies like chilling and watching Netflix.

It’s time to get social at a hospiteeravond. Image: Freepik

Instead, find an original angle to say sound more interesting. For example, if you love cooking, say that you make amazing lasagna — and would love to share 😉. Or, if you do any cool sports like bouldering, ice skating, or skateboarding, tell them all about it.

Think creatively; everyone’s more interesting than they think they are. Just prepare beforehand so you don’t stumble and let out a 30-second-long “uhhh” when they ask what you like to do.

Weird and random questions

Being asked weird questions is a hospiteeravond quirk that’ll catch you off guard if you’ve never heard about it before.

At a hospiteeravond, you might be asked super random questions like those you would see on a Buzzfeed quiz. Here are some examples:

If you were a traffic sign, which one would you be?

If you were a day of the week, what day would you be?

Would you rather always have to wear shoes or have the music stop every time you dance?

Which came first, the chicken or the egg?

Have fun answering these, and don’t take it too seriously. Just be creative and say what first comes to mind!

Chit-chats and games

Although there’s no one format for a hospiteeravond, one thing you can be sure of is that there will be plenty of talking and socialising. Sometimes, the hosts also organise fun games and offer drinks to loosen the mood.

You’re usually expected to be active and participate in planned activities, so be flexible and ready to take anything on — even if it’s a spontaneous, intense game of musical chairs.

Other people fighting for the same room

Once you get there, it’s good to know you won’t be the only person fighting for the room. Be ready to walk into a room with a big circle of chairs. That way, everybody will be talking and participating together.

You’ll be competing with some other potential new housemates at a Dutch hospiteeravond. Image: Freepik

For a hospiteeravond, the student house usually invites a group of people to come simultaneously. It’s less about you looking at the room and more about seeing with who the vibe matches.

Rejection, most likely

Unfortunately, it’s tough competition to find housing in the Netherlands, meaning there’s a good chance you won’t get a room in the first student house you visit.

So, try not to fall in love with the place too much and get your hopes too high. It can get exhausting after a few hospiteeravonden, but don’t be discouraged! Your next room might be one hospi away.

🌟 Tips to impress at a hospiteeravond

Now that you know what to expect, here are some tips to increase your chances of securing a student room at a hospiteeravond.

Be yourself, and don’t be shy

The #1 tip to ace a hospiteeravond is not to be afraid to have fun and show off your goofy side. Dutch student houses are a big part of Dutch student life which tends to be very social — you will rarely be sitting in your room alone every night.

A hospiteeravond is the perfect time to whip out your favourite joke. Image: Freepik

Of course, don’t push it. Be yourself because others will probably notice if you’re being fake or over the top. But it’s nice to know you don’t need to be super serious at a hospiteeravond. Ultimately, students are looking for someone who can be fun after a long day of classes.

Of course, this can be hard as you will have just met the people, but remind yourself to let go and have a good time. You got this!

Think about what you can add to the household

Since you’ll be inserting yourself into an already fully-functioning household, think about how your coming into the group would make their lives just a little better.

If you’re a good baker, you can promise to bake amazing cakes for everyone. Or, if you love movies, you can organise epic movie nights for the house!

It’s not a bribe, just an added incentive for them to invite you into their home. 😉

Make sure your social media is a good reflection of you

Just like with a job interview, check your social media before a hospiteeravond. Of course, you don’t have to hide your party or goofy pictures. Just make sure that they don’t show anything that someone might not want to live with…

For example, think twice about pictures of you passed out on the floor. Even if student houses tend to be party-central, they might not love the possibility of having to clean up after you after a few too many drinks.

Bring along an interesting item

Here’s another tip to stand out at a hospiteeravond: bring something fun along.

You could bring a small gift for the hosts, such as a six-pack of beer or a bottle of wine to drink together.

Got a funky pair of sunglasses? Bring them to the hospiteeravond for a conversation starter. Image: Freepik

If you feel like a gift is a bit too much, you could also bring a surprising and funny item. If you wear a funny hat or scarf, not only are they more likely to remember you, but you’ll automatically be showing them your fun side.

Don’t be late

Don’t be late for a hospiteeravond. That’s it. Even though it’s an obvious one, better safe than sorry.

Aim to be at the house five minutes early because public transport isn’t always on time, or you might get hit all the red lights while cycling — and it’s just not worth the risk.

While it’s not a huge deal if you’re 15 minutes late (students get it), it’s 15 minutes that you’ll lose to impress the current residents. Plus, if the others are late (and you’re not), you might be able to get some one-on-one time with your maybe future flatmates!

Find similar interests with the hosts

Your #1 goal at a hospiteeravond is to connect with your potential future flatmates. What’s the best way to do this? Find things in common so you guys can talk about it for hours.

Ask what the current housemates like to do for fun together, you might find a common interest. Image: Freepik

Try to find out more about the hosts so that you can find things to talk about that they’ll enjoy — this is a sure way to be more memorable.

You can even use social media to try and find out more about what they might like — without being creepy, of course.

Ask questions too

Even though you’ll most likely feel like you’re sitting in front of a panel of judges, remember to ask questions to the ‘judges’ too.

Here are some questions that you can ask:

How long have you lived here?

How would you describe the house?

Do you ever throw parties at the house?

Do you have a cleaning schedule?

Are there any rules in the house?

How does everyone in the house typically spend time together?

It’ll show that you’re actually interested in the home. It’ll also keep the conversation flowing so things don’t get awkward.

Know what you want in a house and stick to it

While asking questions, see if what you hear about the house fits with what you want.

There are many student houses in the Netherlands; make sure you find your perfect fit. Image: Freepik

If they say they throw parties every Thursday, make sure you’d be happy with loud music and drinks around the house every week. If the kitchen has dirty plates and greasy pans stacked in the sink, that’s probably what you’ll see for the next year.

It’s good to have your list of things that are important to you in a home before you head to the hospiteeravond.

Talk to your fellow sufferers

Although it’ll feel like the other students wanting the room are your evil competition, you should be friendly with them. Firstly, they’re also suffering through the trek of trying to find a home in the Netherlands.

Secondly, imagine this. You’re meeting a group of people to see if you get along with them. Then, there’s this one person constantly cutting others off or completely ignoring half the people. Does that seem like someone you’d invite to live with you?

Plus, you might end up living with them if multiple rooms are available, or you might even end up looking for a place together.

Ask for feedback if you don’t get the room

Finally, if you aren’t offered a spot in the house, feel free to ask the hosts for some feedback. Is there anything you could’ve done better? Anything that was missing?

They might let you in on something you hadn’t noticed, and you’ll be even more prepared for your next hospiteeravond!

Good luck!

What’s your experience been like with hospiteeravonden? Tell us in the comments below!