Invoicing as a freelancer in the Netherlands: the ultimate guide

Getting paid as ZZP’ers shouldn’t mean losing Zzzs. This is everything you need to know about sending invoices as a freelancer in the Netherlands.

Feeling overwhelmed about invoicing is normal, and curable! The task feels much more achievable when you are prepared.

This guide will help tackle all your freelance invoicing questions — from the deadlines to the fine lines. 👇

What is a freelancer invoice?

Unlike being employed, as a freelancer, you don’t receive a paycheck at the end of every month. Instead, freelancers in the Netherlands must send invoices to get paid.

You’ve done all the hard work — now it’s time the client pays you for the services or products you’ve provided.

However, there’s one more step you have to take before you get paid. It’s up to you to create and send invoices to your clients.

This should be done no later than the 15th day of the month following the month in which you supplied the service or product.

Whether you’re a newbie or a seasoned ZZP’er, invoicing can be headache-inducing. Finding an easy-to-use tool like Qonto, a modern banking, bookkeeping and invoice management platform, can simplify the process.

Why should freelancers send invoices?

Invoicing is incredibly important as a freelancer to ensure you are complying with both law and tax regulations in the Netherlands.

It’s important to know that the Dutch tax system classifies freelancers as entrepreneurs.

Being an entrepreneur means sending invoices. Image: Freepik

If you are classified as an entrepreneur in the Netherlands, you must charge and account for BTW (or VAT, Value-Added Tax) on your services.

And that requires a formal record of transactions, AKA our friend: the invoice.

But it’s not just about compliance — it looks better for your business too.

A polished and professional invoice system can boost client confidence, improve business relationships and ensure stability as you fly your freelancer flag. 🚀

How to create an invoice as a freelancer in the Netherlands

Now that you’re crystal clear on the premise of freelancer invoices, the next step will be much easier — let’s send one!

📄 Gather all the important information

There are a few important documents and details you have to gather before creating your invoice.

If we could talk to our naive, new ZZP’er selves, we’d make TRIPLE sure we knew all about VAT, had a clear overview of our costs, and that all our personal and financial details were updated. 😅

The government’s website provides clear information about the invoice process and requirements.

However, there are two particularly important details you must have: your BTW number (BTW-identificatienummer) and your KvK number (Kamer van Koophandel number).

What is my BTW number? After registering as a freelancer in the Netherlands, the Belastingdienst will issue your BTW number (BTW-identificatienummer). This is essentially your VAT ID and must be used during all transactions with customers and suppliers. Your BTW number includes: the country code NL, nine digits, the letter ‘B’ and a two-digit check number. Note: If you provide goods or services to another EU country, you will also need your customer’s BTW (or VAT) number. What is my KvK number? As for the KvK number (Kamer van Koophandel nummer): this is your business’s unique identification number, and every business in the Netherlands has one. You are given this eight-digit number when you register your business at the Dutch Chamber of Commerce.

What else should be included in my invoice?

There are several other important elements you must add to complete your invoice:

The applicable VAT rate

BTW (VAT) amount

Invoice date

Invoice number

Your name and address

The name and address of your customer

The date of delivery

Which goods or services were supplied

The quantity of goods or services

⏳ Know when to send an invoice

Listen up — you must send your invoice no later than the 15th day of the month following the month in which you supplied the service or product.

So, if you’re a freelancer who sold something to a client during April 2025, you must send the invoice by May 15, 2025.

Sent it on time? Next, the client must pay within the payment term. 👇

📅 Add a due date

One important detail when invoicing as a freelancer in the Netherlands is deciding the payment term (AKA the date the client must pay by).

If you work with clients, you can decide on a reasonable payment term.

Make sure you include the agreed payment term on your invoice, i.e. “Due Date: Monday, May 5, 2025” or “Payment due within 30 days”.

While there isn’t an explicit limit on the payment term, around 30 days is best practice to maintain a regulated cash flow.

However, this is not the case if you deal with companies or governments.

If you’re invoicing companies or a governmental body, then the due date must comply with the maximum term that you have previously agreed upon. This is usually established as part of a contract.

🔢 Always number your invoices

Don’t forget to number all your invoices sequentially for VAT purposes.

This is an important step — and one you’ll have to rectify if you forget. 👀

🛠 Consider using an invoice management tool

There’s no sugarcoating it, there’s a lot to remember. Having such long checklists can feel overwhelming, especially when balancing all your other freelancer to-dos and not-to-dos.

When you need to stay on top of things and your own spreadsheets just aren’t cutting it, an invoice management tool can be a good way to alleviate the load.

Many have handy reminders, neat lists and centralised payment plans to help you handle invoicing as a busy freelancer.

Easy-to-use tool Qonto has core features designed specifically to improve your invoice management process. If you’re worried about the cost, their affordable basic plan offers all the essential invoicing tools — and lets you choose add-ons such as automated recurring invoices, custom payment reminders, unlimited e-signatures for quotes.

What a Dutch freelancer invoice looks like

As long as you include all the correct details, there is no set template for freelancer invoices when it comes to design and layout.

That’s not a call to stretch your creative legs — yellow writing on a purple background isn’t going to cut it.

Think clear and accessible, not creatively chaotic. Here’s a neat example:

Image: DutchReview

How to send an invoice in the Netherlands

Once you’ve got all your details in order, you might be thinking — how should I send this?

There are three different ways you can choose to send your invoice in the Netherlands. 👇

Sending an invoice by post

If you send an invoice by post in the Netherlands, it’s similar to standard mail.

That being said, it’s a far less common method these days — you might feel more secure with the popular electronic options.

Electronic or e-invoice

More and more freelancers in the Netherlands are sending e-invoices. They are a great option for keeping records in check, as they are processed automatically.

That’s where digital tools for freelancers come in — enabling you to send the invoice as an electronic document, with all required details fixed in place, via a secure server or accounting software.

Always ensure your client has agreed to accept an e-invoice first — this isn’t something they are obliged to accept! It is only mandatory if you carry out work for the Dutch government.

If you’re not sure where to start when selecting an invoicing platform, browse Qonto’s intuitive product tour. Look and feel right for you? Check out their customisable plans to finally take control of your freelancer finances.

Digital invoice

A digital invoice is when you send a PDF version of your invoice to a client or business by email — easy-peasy.

Sending invoices outside the Netherlands

Got an international client? Congrats! Now, let’s figure out how to invoice them. Image: Freepik

Are you a freelancer who deals with other countries? Firstly, congrats, you international star. 😎

Secondly, you might need to take extra care to ensure you meet other countries’ varying invoicing requirements.

For example, you should include your customer’s VAT identification number on the invoice. You may also need to apply for VAT exemptions.

The Belastingdienst nicely lays out how to send invoices to other countries correctly, including the international rules for sending e-invoices.

Frequently Asked Questions about invoicing as a freelancer

It’s not just the HOW that can be confusing; you probably have many other burning questions about invoicing as a freelancer in the Netherlands. Let’s answer them.

What happens if I don’t send an invoice on time?

There’s something called the Limitation Period for freelancers sending invoices in the Netherlands.

If your invoice passes this, your client might not have to pay anymore. 😲

The invoice is out of date:

5 years after the prescribed payment term has expired

2 years after the payment term has expired, if you sell products to private individuals

5 years after the payment term, if you sell services to private individuals

Want to extend the Limitation Period? Dat kan (that’s possible), you just need to send the client a registered letter. The limitation period will then restart, called stuiten (interruption).

What happens if I haven’t been paid after sending an invoice?

You’ve done all the hard work, then the extra work of sending an invoice, and you’re still waiting for payment.

Not good — whether you haven’t been paid on time or at all, you could have the right to:

Charge a standard fee for collection costs of €40

Charge a reasonable compensation for expenses incurred, such as legal fees or collection costs

Charge statutory interest, calculated from the date the payment term expires

Should I keep my invoice records?

This is a definite YES, as it is a requirement by law, and an auditor could come knocking.

Invoices are part of your business records — you must keep them for seven years. This increases to 10 years for immovable goods, such as property.

Keep them in the same form that you sent them, making sure all the required information is intact. You can scan receipts and invoices to save them digitally.

Do freelancers pay taxes in the Netherlands?

Freelancers must pay taxes in the Netherlands.

If your services generate regular income, the Dutch tax authority requires you to pay taxes. Most ZZP’ers pay both VAT and income tax.

It’s worth noting that there are multiple subsidies available to freelancers in the Netherlands, from tax deductions to social assistance programs.

Do all freelancers have to send invoices?

Let’s break this one down, as “freelancer” can be a broad term.

According to Belastingdienst, you must send an invoice if you supply goods and services to:

Other entrepreneurs

Legal entities that are not entrepreneurs (for example, associations and foundations)

Private individuals, in specific cases (e.g. if you sell a new or nearly new means of transport to a customer in another EU country)

Is there a minimum amount to send an invoice?

There is such a thing as a Simplified Invoice (Eenvoudige Factuur). This is for when the total amount is less than €100 (VAT included) or when you are rectifying a previously sent invoice.

That means the requirements are less strict, with only the following details required:

Name and address

VAT amount

Invoice date

Goods or services supplied

In the case of a rectified invoice: a reference to the initial invoice.

However, it’s not quite as ”simple” as it sounds, since you cannot send simplified invoices if you supply:

Goods to another EU country (intra-community supplies)

Distance sales

Goods and services in an EU country, while the VAT regarding that service has been reverse-charged to the person receiving the service.

What are Adjusted Invoice Requirements?

Adjusted Invoice Requirements (Aangepaste Factuureisen) are special rules that apply to certain entrepreneurs, like those in the taxi, transport or hospitality industries.

Also, if you are exempt from VAT or taking part in the small business scheme (KOR), you do not have to include VAT on invoices.

What if I need to send an invoice to the Dutch government?

Carrying out work or services for the Dutch government? How mysterious.

You will need to send an e-invoice: it is mandatory for all government organisations and other contracting authorities to be able to receive and process them.

After a long day, week, or month of freelancer frenzy, the last thing you want is an invoicing headache. Avoid the chaos and tackle these important bills with preparation and awareness.

Follow our advice to set up a clear, manageable invoicing process so your customers will be thanking you (and paying you, of course).

How do you find sending invoices as a freelancer in the Netherlands? A headache or a piece of cake? Let us know your experience in the comments below. 👇