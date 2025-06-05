Is home contents insurance mandatory in the Netherlands?

So, you’ve settled down in the Netherlands. You have a roof over your head, and you’ve filled it with your favourite books, your beloved records, and countless other valuables. Now the question remains: are you required to take out home contents insurance?

It’s a valid question, you’ve already forked out a lot of money to fill your home, so do you have to insure everything in it? Let’s talk about it. 👇

Is it mandatory to take out home contents insurance in the Netherlands?

Put simply, no. Taking out home contents insurance (inboedelverzekering) is not mandatory in the Netherlands.

It is worth noting, however, that some Dutch landlords may require you to take it out as part of your rental contract.

READ MORE | What does home contents insurance cover in the Netherlands?

Whether you’re thinking of taking out home contents insurance or your landlord requires it, it’s strongly recommended that you do.

Why should I take out Dutch home contents insurance?

Home contents insurance covers your belongings should anything unexpected happen to them — and you know what they say, expect the unexpected.

Taking out home contents insurance will offer you a lot of financial protection. Image: Depositphotos

To be more specific, the “contents” in this case refer to any loose items that you own in your home. Think: your furniture, clothing, appliances, and valuables such as jewellery.

However, this insurance doesn’t just apply to certain items; it also covers other expenses such as clean-up costs after damage and alternative accommodation (if needed).

And under what circumstances would you be insured?

If your house is robbed

If a fire breaks out

If there’s water damage (think of that pesky leaking roof)

If there’s damage caused by a storm

If there’s damage caused by an impact or fall

Even if you’re dealing with damage caused by a cybercrime

Ready to insure your belongings? Univé’s home contents insurance will help protect you financially. They even give you the option to include your mobile electronics (such as your phone) in your policy. Calculate your premium now.

What’s more, insuring your belongings doesn’t have to break the bank. Unlike, for example, health insurance, the cost of home contents insurance in the Netherlands is relatively low.

On average, prices start from as low as €5 per month, rising to around €30 per month depending on whether you include any additional add-ons.

For example, many insurers offer to add your mobile electronics, including your phone, to their home contents insurance package.

Some providers also offer a buitenhuisdekking (outdoor coverage) add-on, which means your belongings are insured even outside of your home, provided you live in the Netherlands.

As you can see, while home contents insurance isn’t mandatory in the Netherlands, there are many reasons why it’s a good idea to take it out.

Life is full of unexpected twists and turns, you should be able to enjoy it while also knowing that when the unexpected comes, you’re ready to deal with it.

Do you think inboedelverzekering is important? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below.