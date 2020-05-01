I live in Cape Town, South Africa, so you may be wondering why anyone would want to learn Dutch if they are not currently residing in the country.

There are reasons though — perhaps you want to visit the Netherlands at some point, you enjoy the gutteral g’s of the language, or you’re even thinking about moving one day.

Whatever the reason, there’s no harm in trying these. Learning Dutch, when you’re not living in the country is difficult, but not impossible. Even as a South African, knowing Afrikaans doesn’t help as much as you think.

Whether you are living in the country or not; these tips are failproof.