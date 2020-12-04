3 Do you need Dutch if you speak English?

In theory, no. Plenty of people get around just speaking English when living in the Netherlands. It’s also common practice to find an English-speaking job. But if you’re 100% certain you’ll be staying in the Netherlands, why aren’t you learning the language? There’s a couple of things you’ll be missing out on and I’ll explain those now:

Work — so yes, maybe you have managed to score yourself an English-speaking job, but chances are if you want to climb the ranks then Dutch is going to be necessary. If you learn Dutch it will also broaden your whole career prospects as you will qualify for so many more jobs. If you are looking for a complete career change, it will also help immensely. You can’t avoid learning it forever!

Before we continue, you can always check out these untranslatable Dutch words — they’re always worth knowing (as if the language wasn’t baffling enough).

Social — to truly fit into any society, learning the language is the thing to do. Not only is it polite (because hey, you are living in their country and all), but it’s also paramount if you want to truly fit into society. You will be able to communicate with everyone and they will be able to communicate with you. It’s a no-brainer really.