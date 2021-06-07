Pools are opening and the beach is beckoning: it’s time to learn how to swim

The Netherlands is home to nationalities from all over the world but unlike the Dutch, many of them do not yet feel comfortable in water. With pools reopening and the sun beckoning us to the beaches, it’s the right time to consider swimming lessons.

In a land where you’re surrounded by water and people who had compulsory swimming lessons as children, it can be a bit daunting to admit that you can’t swim — but there are swimming teachers who offer their skills specifically to expats in the Netherlands.

After office hours, founder of Your Personal Swim Coach, Christina, and her 20+ headed team of Dutch and non-Dutch coaches meet their expatriate clients poolside, helping newcomers in the Randstad to swim with confidence. There’s no judgement and no shame, the international team are professionally trained in teaching adults how to swim — so you’re their ideal client!

Swim like a Dutchie

Found in Rotterdam, Utrecht, Den Haag, Leiden, Diemen, and Amsterdam, Your Personal Swim Coach will teach you how to swim and earn your swimming diplomas based on the national Dutch swimming programme, Zwem-ABC.

Your trainer will focus on your needs and cater to them! Image: Your Personal Swim Coach/Supplied

This is the programme that the Dutch learn from a young age, teaching swimming and water survival skills — and even what to do should you fall through the ice (think of all those frozen canals this past February.)

Specialised teaching for those new to the water

Your Personal Swim Coach offers a range of lessons based on your personal skill level but specialises in teaching adults who have a fear of water, or who never learned to swim at all.

Christina is very familiar with this and encourages her clients’ decision to brave the water. “Each student carries their own ‘not so good’ water experience, but they have reached a point that they are fed up with staying out of the pool or sea,” Christina explains.

“The biggest step for them is to really decide to go for it and book a lesson in one of our pools. We strive to do everything in our abilities to help them conquer their fear of water.”

A safe, corona-free learning environment

Paramount at Your Personal Swim Coach is the client’s safety. “No matter what, safety is the number one rule at all locations. Swimmers are always monitored, regardless of their level,” Christina emphasises. “Newcomers to deep water will be carefully assessed and will always swim on the wall side.”

Your Personal Swim Coach has also developed special coronavirus policies to ensure the safety of swimmers. Chlorine levels are regularly checked at each swimming pool, this naturally occurring chemical kills all viruses and bacteria in the water.

Ready to take the plunge? Say no more, head on over to Your Personal Swim Coach, a professional is waiting to get you started on your journey.

