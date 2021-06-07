The Netherlands skips spring and goes straight to summer this week

If you told us you wanted to enjoy an entire week of (almost) uninterrupted sunshine, we would normally tell you to just leave the Netherlands — but not this week.

While the east of the Netherlands is still experiencing some grey skies and a bit of drizzle today, the sun is already shining in full strength in the west and we can expect temperatures ranging from 17 degrees in the northeast up to 22 degrees in the south.

Buienradar meteorologist, Brian Verhoeven, tells RTL Nieuws that what’s coming are “quiet, early summer days with occasional clouds, but above all a lot of sunshine.”

Tomorrow — and for the rest of the week — the weather will pretty much stay the same and it’s going to be lekker: temperatures between 20 and 25 degrees, plenty of sunshine, and a chance of occasional rain showers (it wouldn’t be the Netherlands if there was zero chance of rain after all).

The bad news

Let’s be real though, Dutch weather is never just good news. Verhoeven warns about the high UV index in the coming days, which is expected to reach seven.

A high UV index means that it’s pretty easy to get sunburnt even though the temperatures are not that high. So before you jump in your bikini and head outside to savour the sunshine, make sure you apply a generous layer of sunscreen.

If you already got sunburnt, you may be happy to know that you’re not the only one suffering from this lovely but treacherous weather — the coming week is going to be hell for those with hayfever, as a lot of pollen is being released into the air.

What are your plans for this sunny week? Will you be basking in the sun or hiding from pollen? Let us know in the comments below!

Feature Image: alebloskha/Deposit Photos