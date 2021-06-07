The Netherlands skips spring and goes straight to summer this week

NewsWeather
Jana Vondráčková
photo-of-a-girl-drawing-a-sun-on-a-boys-back-with-a-sunscreen
Feature Image: alebloskha/Deposit Photos https://cz.depositphotos.com/160966774/stock-photo-girl-applying-sun-cream-on.html

If you told us you wanted to enjoy an entire week of (almost) uninterrupted sunshine, we would normally tell you to just leave the Netherlands — but not this week. 

While the east of the Netherlands is still experiencing some grey skies and a bit of drizzle today, the sun is already shining in full strength in the west and we can expect temperatures ranging from 17 degrees in the northeast up to 22 degrees in the south. 

Buienradar meteorologist, Brian Verhoeven, tells RTL Nieuws that what’s coming are “quiet, early summer days with occasional clouds, but above all a lot of sunshine.”

Tomorrow — and for the rest of the week — the weather will pretty much stay the same and it’s going to be lekker: temperatures between 20 and 25 degrees, plenty of sunshine, and a chance of occasional rain showers (it wouldn’t be the Netherlands if there was zero chance of rain after all).

The bad news

Let’s be real though, Dutch weather is never just good news. Verhoeven warns about the high UV index in the coming days, which is expected to reach seven.

A high UV index means that it’s pretty easy to get sunburnt even though the temperatures are not that high. So before you jump in your bikini and head outside to savour the sunshine, make sure you apply a generous layer of sunscreen.

If you already got sunburnt, you may be happy to know that you’re not the only one suffering from this lovely but treacherous weather — the coming week is going to be hell for those with hayfever, as a lot of pollen is being released into the air. 

What are your plans for this sunny week? Will you be basking in the sun or hiding from pollen? Let us know in the comments below!

Feature Image: alebloskha/Deposit Photos

Previous articlePast the peak? Fewer than 1000 coronavirus patients in Dutch hospitals
Jana Vondráčková
Originally from the Czech Republic, Jana moved to the Netherlands for her studies. She fell in love with the local biking culture, and you’ll see her drifting through the streets of Rotterdam on her pink bike even in the worst possible weather (think rain, snow, hail, or all three). Besides advocating for Rotterdam as the best Dutch city, she likes to wander around with a camera in her hand.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

Health

Past the peak? Fewer than 1000 coronavirus patients in Dutch hospitals

This weekend the number of coronavirus patients in hospitals fell to 998. This is the lowest it has been since...
Jen Lorimer -

Latest posts

The Netherlands skips spring and goes straight to summer this week

Jana Vondráčková -
If you told us you wanted to enjoy an entire week of (almost) uninterrupted sunshine, we would normally tell you to just leave the...

Past the peak? Fewer than 1000 coronavirus patients in Dutch hospitals

Jen Lorimer -
This weekend the number of coronavirus patients in hospitals fell to 998. This is the lowest it has been since October 6 last year....

Too little too late? Booking.com say they will pay back €65 million

Jen Lorimer -
Following the recent scandal over Booking.com’s gross misuse of financial aid to pay executive bonuses, RTL Nieuws reports that the company will repay the...

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X