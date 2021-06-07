34-year-olds can now book coronavirus vaccination appointments in the Netherlands

NewsHealth
Chloe Lovatt
Dutch-34-year-old-getting-their-coronavirus-vaccine
Image: overcrew/Deposit Photos https://depositphotos.com/20824409/stock-photo-vaccination.html

Millennials, get off of Twitter because you can now book your coronavirus vaccine. Minister for Health, Hugo de Jonge, has announced that those born in 1985 and 1986 can book their appointment as of 11:30 AM today.

If you’re in this age group, you don’t need to show an invitation for vaccination when you arrive at your appointment, reports Nu.nl. However, you must bring proof of identity and show your appointment confirmation.

It’s possible you may receive an invitation through the post after you have had your first shot — this can be ignored. You will be offered either the Pfizer or BioNTech vaccine.

How to book your vaccination

To make an appointment you can go to this website or call the national appointment number: 0800-70 70. Once you have made the appointment and provided the correct details, you don’t need to wait for an invitation!

All adults by mid-July

It looks like the Dutch health minister’s promise that all willing adults will get their first vaccine by mid-July could be a reality. The amping up of vaccinations has already contributed to the fall in coronavirus infection rates in the Netherlands. Dutch hospitals have seen a drop in hospitalisations with under 1000 patients admitted due to coronavirus this week.

Are you surprised that people in their 30s are already being called for vaccination? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Feature Image: overcrew/Deposit Photos

Previous articlePools are opening and the beach is beckoning: it’s time to learn how to swim
Chloe Lovatthttp://globeshuffler.wordpress.com
A British native, Chloe has a love for other languages and cultures, having lived in Spain before moving to the Netherlands. She is keen to explore the Dutch landscape, cultural spots and — the most important — food! After being here for a few months she already has developed a mild addiction to kibbeling.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

News

The Netherlands skips spring and goes straight to summer this week

If you told us you wanted to enjoy an entire week of (almost) uninterrupted sunshine, we would normally tell you...
Jana Vondráčková -

Latest posts

34-year-olds can now book coronavirus vaccination appointments in the Netherlands

Chloe Lovatt -
Millennials, get off of Twitter because you can now book your coronavirus vaccine. Minister for Health, Hugo de Jonge, has announced that those born...

Pools are opening and the beach is beckoning: it’s time to learn how to swim

Sarah O'Leary -
The Netherlands is home to nationalities from all over the world but unlike the Dutch, many of them do not yet feel comfortable in...

The Netherlands skips spring and goes straight to summer this week

Jana Vondráčková -
If you told us you wanted to enjoy an entire week of (almost) uninterrupted sunshine, we would normally tell you to just leave the...

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X