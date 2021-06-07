34-year-olds can now book coronavirus vaccination appointments in the Netherlands

Millennials, get off of Twitter because you can now book your coronavirus vaccine. Minister for Health, Hugo de Jonge, has announced that those born in 1985 and 1986 can book their appointment as of 11:30 AM today.

If you’re in this age group, you don’t need to show an invitation for vaccination when you arrive at your appointment, reports Nu.nl. However, you must bring proof of identity and show your appointment confirmation.

It’s possible you may receive an invitation through the post after you have had your first shot — this can be ignored. You will be offered either the Pfizer or BioNTech vaccine.

How to book your vaccination

To make an appointment you can go to this website or call the national appointment number: 0800-70 70. Once you have made the appointment and provided the correct details, you don’t need to wait for an invitation!

All adults by mid-July

It looks like the Dutch health minister’s promise that all willing adults will get their first vaccine by mid-July could be a reality. The amping up of vaccinations has already contributed to the fall in coronavirus infection rates in the Netherlands. Dutch hospitals have seen a drop in hospitalisations with under 1000 patients admitted due to coronavirus this week.

Feature Image: overcrew/Deposit Photos