I recently watched Netflix’s Hack Your Health — a documentary focused on spilling all “the secrets of your gut” (highly recommend!). Intrigued, I wanted to learn more, and so I turned to DutchReview’s neighbours from MyMicroZoo.

MyMicroZoo is a Leiden-based start-up that helps customers understand what’s going on in their gut by analysing their gut microbiota through… poo samples. Yep, you read that right.

I wanted to learn all about what they do, why they do it, and how they got started. So, I sat down with co-founder Dr Jos Seegers and general manager Fleur van Eeden and asked all the questions. Here’s what they had to say.

What does MyMicroZoo do?

As we’ve already established, MyMicroZoo analyses customers’ gut microbiota through stool samples. In doing so, they identify the bacterial composition of your gut to provide valuable insights into its bacterial composition and, in turn, how it will impact your health.

As Jos explains: “Your poop is mostly bacteria, and those bacteria have a massive influence on your health. We analyse what bacteria are actually in there and give people scientifically validated advice on what they can improve in their food to improve their overall health.”

We all have a zoo inside our gut! Image: Depositphotos

All of this is done using an at-home testing kit. Fleur shares: “What you get in your mailbox is a box with testing materials. And that is all. Not that exciting. You go into the bathroom; you take a sample. It’s not rocket science. Then you send it to the lab.”

And that’s when the science takes over. After your sample is analysed in the laboratory, you’ll receive a report on the state of your “micro zoo” — all the little animals (microbes) living in your zoo (gut).

Fleur adds: “We have interactive reports with a traffic-light system — green, orange, pink — to show balance or imbalances. If something is out of balance, we offer specific advice. For example, I learned from my results that I need to vary my diet more, even though I thought I was doing well.”

Want extra help? Geen problem, MyMicroZoo’s in-house dietitian is available for a consultation to help you figure things out.

In an easy-to-digest report (pun intended!), MyMicroZoo tells you what’s happening inside your gut. Image: Depositphotos

On the research front, MyMicroZoo is deeply committed to advancing knowledge, for example by actively participating in new studies. They’re also a proud partner of Buikbelang, a national initiative committed to translating microbiome research into practical solutions for disease prevention and treatment.

How did MyMicroZoo start out?

The idea for MyMicroZoo was born out of Jos’s fascination with microbiota kits he encountered in the United States. He recalls: “I bought a kit and did a few analyses. I thought, this is quite cool — people might like this.”

Jos contacted BaseClear, a sequencing lab in Leiden, and pitched the idea of bringing something similar to the Netherlands. By 2015, MyMicroZoo was officially registered with the Chamber of Commerce.

The company had a somewhat slow start due to limited public understanding, but that all changed when they appeared on the Dutch TV program Dokters van Morgen (Doctors of Tomorrow). Jos smiles: “We sold more kits in this month than in our whole previous year, which convinced us there was a market for this”

Since then, a lot has happened. For Jos, the addition of key team members was a big turning point: “When Fleur, Coen and Vincent joined, it changed everything. Before that, we were just figuring things out. Suddenly, we had a proper team, and things started moving fast.”

How do you measure the impact of MyMicroZoo?

Helping people fix their gut and health can have a major effect on people’s lives, right? But how can MyMicroZoo measure that? Well, they just talk to their customers!

“My favourite is customer calls,” Fleur smiles. That’s when she gets to talk to customers to learn about how they experienced their testing kit. “We send out emails asking people about their experience, and some leave their phone numbers for follow-ups.”

Of course, not every call is straightforward, she admits. “Some people are frustrated because they hoped our test would solve their 15-year-long struggle with gut issues, but we never claimed to offer all the answers.”

But the positive feedback is what makes customer calls fun. “I’ve spoken to people who said their test really aligned with what they were already doing, and now they’re so much more motivated to work on it. Hearing someone say they feel better, have more energy, or their symptoms have improved — it’s incredible. That’s what we do this for.”

How has being in Leiden contributed to your growth?

In case you didn’t know, Leiden (in our unbiased opinion, the best Dutch city) is a true hotspot for innovation and all things entrepreneurial. And Fleur agrees: “The overall vibe in Leiden gives me energy,” she says.

Leiden is beauty AND brains. Image: Freepik

“It’s easy to connect with experts or collaborators. For example, I just met an AI researcher from the university who could help us with new projects. It’s a very supportive environment for innovation.”

PLNT, Leiden’s start-up hub and home to MyMicroZoo (and us!), is also much loved by Jos and Fleur.

“The connections we’ve made through PLNT’s initiatives have been invaluable. The kind of networking we can do in Leiden and through PLNT is exactly what we need to grow.”

Where do you see MyMircoZoo in the future?

Both Fleur and Jos are optimistic about the future, especially as big innovations in advanced bioinformatics, such as AI, are coming to their field.

“We’re at the cusp of a pivotal moment with AI integration,” Jos says. “The science of the microbiota is advancing rapidly, and incorporating AI will make it even more personalised and accessible.”

Jos predicts: “In five years, we’ll see massive improvements in analysing microbiota profiles and making highly personalised reports. AI will help us connect all the dots between bacteria and health outcomes.”

Fleur adds: “MyMicroZoo’s database, built over eight years, is our unique asset. AI can help us validate claims and make reports even more tailored to individual needs. The potential for predictive applications, like determining responses to treatments, is huge.”

“Soon, we’ll all start to understand that having a balanced microbiome is crucial for good health,” she says.” “And we’ll be here to help guide people toward that.”

Until then, MyMicroZoo will continue to innovate and empower. “At the end of the day, our goal is to help people with insights that can positively influence their health,” Jos concludes.

