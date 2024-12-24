Tens of thousands of Dutch people have had their data stolen through quiet viruses, with more people’s devices becoming infected by the day.

The malwares, aptly named “infostealers,” have infected approximately 40,000 Dutch devices over recent years, according to research from RTL Nieuws.

However, those infected often have no idea of the viruses’ existence.

The viruses sit on devices and quietly steal data, such as private information, search histories, chat conversations, photos, and passwords. Some can turn on cameras and microphones.

The data is then put for sale on the dark web, where cybercriminals use it to empty bank accounts or take over WhatsApp accounts.

Shady beginnings

Infostealers often appear through illegal downloads, such as when people want a paid app for free. Children also often unwittingly download them through apps for gaming.

Others are found through normal legal software that is downloaded from unofficial websites.

Infostealers also have access to the cookies in browsers, making it possible to bypass two-factor security authentication.

How to detect an infostealer

It’s increasingly hard to detect infostealers. They can hide from virus scanners because they often automatically delete any trace of their presence.

Most people only find out when their online accounts or apps are taken over. At this point, it’s already too late.

According to RTL Nieuws, experts recommend Sophos antivirus software to accurately detect infostealers. Android users can use InterceptX from the same company.

iOS users typically don’t experience issues with infostealers due to how the operating system runs.

Tips to avoid infection

Only download apps from official providers, like the Play Store or Apps Store.

Use a virus scanner regularly.

Install the latest updates for all software and apps. Updates are regularly released to fix security leaks.

Use MacOS or iOS if possible. These devices have a much smaller risk of infostealers.

Regularly check what apps or software children might have installed on your devices and where they came from.

Have you experienced an infostealer virus? Tell your story in the comments below!