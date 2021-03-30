Attention couples: this new app will help you find the ultimate double-dates

So you and your partner are new to the Netherlands and are ready to get stuck in and meet the locals. There’s just one issue though — how the heck do you find friends?

While coronavirus has made that a bit more of a challenge, it’ll soon be easier than ever to make your party of two into a party of four. The sparkling new Party of 4 app helps couples throughout the Netherlands to find and foster friendships with other couples. After all, four is better than two!

Party of 4: Your new best friends could be around the corner

Imagine the scenario. You and your partner have just moved into a lovely place in Amsterdam, and you want to throw a dinner party to show off your beautiful new space. Problem is, you haven’t made any friends yet!

No sweat — that’s where Party of 4 comes in. 🎉

Think of this app as the (entirely platonic 😉) Tinder for couples. It acts as the first step to finding a new pair of friends. Simply create a profile with a bio and leuke couple selfies so you can match with other twosomes looking for friends in your area.

Intrigued? You can even make swiping for new friends part of date night! Both you and your partner simply download the app and use the same login details to share the swiping action. This means you both get the chance to peruse people’s profiles and chat to your matches — you’ll all get to know each other in no time. 🙌

Here’s a tip! As if you needed any other reason to get partying, if you sign up for Party of 4 now and live in Amsterdam, you’ll snag a free bottle of wine to enjoy with your new best buds! Wine tasting for four anyone? 🍷🍷🍷🍷

Who can benefit from Party of 4?

Perhaps you and your partner already do have friends — but they’re just not at the same point in life as you guys. The great thing about Party of 4 is that you’ll find couples in the same stage as you and your partner.

You can bond over a shared hatred for the terrible twos or a shared celebration of a child-free lifestyle. Either way, this app is the perfect opportunity to find a couple on the same level. You can use it if you’re…

Young couples in search of brunch buddies

Perhaps the only thing on your mind is brunch — fair enough. Want to find a fun, hip and young couple to venture to the latest brunch spots with (when everything opens, of course)? Party of 4 can help you find buddies to show around your new home, your new town, or even just your new balcony (where you can crack open the beers and enjoy a nice borreltje).

New parents looking to connect and share their experiences

Even if you’re new to the parenting game, you’ll know that having kids is an exciting, yet exhausting whirlwind that will completely shake up your social circle.

If you want to connect with other parents in your area, Party of 4 can help you find other couples to bond with — and not just over a shared understanding of sleep deprivation.

Empty-nesters who want to ramp up their social lives

The kids moving away often means you have a lot more time on your hands. Why not use that time to meet new people? Find other parents who understand what it’s like to get called three times a week to be asked how you use a washing machine.

We’re in! How do we get the app and meet our new friends?

Ready to meet your own party of four? Sign up for the launch on the website, download the app on April 12, then start building your unique profile.

To find out more about Party of 4 jump on over to their website, Facebook and Instagram accounts to discover how you can swipe to the right on your next besties.

What do you think about this new app for meeting couples in the Netherlands? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

Feature Image: Alexy Almond/Pexels

