When you pack your whole life into boxes, move to a foreign country and start a new job, one thing is certain: you want to make sure you can keep that job.

With a job market that’s changing faster than the latest TikTok trends, it’s important to build and refine your skillset to stay competitive and seize fresh opportunities.

Let’s talk about seven skills you can start building today to future-proof your career in the Netherlands. 💪

Looking to boost your job security? Turn to Nyenrode Business University. With competitive MBAs, top-notch career advice and heaps of room for personal growth, Nyenrode sets you up for success in all aspects of life.

1. Leadership and project management

Every company needs good leaders. 💪 Image: Freepik

Strong leadership and project management skills will always be in high demand. As workplaces focus on efficiency and innovation, they will need employees who can take the reins and manage a team.

Can you inspire teams? Manage resources effectively? And lead projects to completion? Not yet? Don’t worry, there are many ways you can learn:

Seek out a mentor: Find someone whose leadership style you admire and learn the ropes by watching them in action and asking them questions. This will give you insights into effective management techniques and problem-solving approaches.

Find someone whose leadership style you admire and learn the ropes by watching them in action and asking them questions. This will give you insights into effective management techniques and problem-solving approaches. Pursue an MBA: If you’re ready for a deep dive, a Master of Business Administration can teach you everything you need to know about the arts of business management, team dynamics, and project coordination.

If you’re ready for a deep dive, a Master of Business Administration can teach you everything you need to know about the arts of business management, team dynamics, and project coordination. Volunteer at work: You can start out small by offering to lead projects at work. You’ll be able to showcase your skills and add some serious accomplishments to your resume.

2. Self-learning and adaptability

Attending seminars or lectures can be great for your professional (and personal!) growth. Image: Freepik

With new developments, knowledge, and technologies, industries are changing faster than Dutch weather on an autumn day — so being quick to learn and adapt is a new superpower.

Being flexible allows you to pivot and stay current, as no matter how much your industry evolves, you can evolve with it. 💪

Here’s how to sharpen your adaptability and self-learning skills:

Listen to podcasts and read, read, read: Podcasts, industry blogs, and even books on trends and new ideas will keep you fresh and your mind sharp.

Podcasts, industry blogs, and even books on trends and new ideas will keep you fresh and your mind sharp. Make use of online learning platforms: Platforms like Coursera, MasterClass, or even LinkedIn can give you that extra edge. Just pick the skills that suit your interests and career goals and get learning.

3. Sustainability and knowledge of green technologies

Expertise in sustainability is a big plus in all sectors. Image: Freepik

As one of the global leaders in sustainability, the Netherlands has made it clear that the green economy is the future. That means knowledge in this field is invaluable for companies and those who want to future-proof their career in the Netherlands.

As sustainability continues to become more important, companies will look for employees who can help guide them towards greener solutions. Here’s how to get ahead of the game:

Get certified in a specialised course: Take a course focused on green technology or environmental policy to get a deeper understanding of sustainability practices.

Take a course focused on green technology or environmental policy to get a deeper understanding of sustainability practices. Attend industry seminars: Seminars, conferences, or webinars are hotspots for meeting like-minded people and hearing what’s important in the industry.

4. IT and digital literacy

Many of us already have great digital skills, but it’s never a bad idea to learn even more. Image: Freepik

Digital is the new normal, and digital literacy is no longer optional in our technology-driven world. So, if you’re not up to speed, now’s the time to catch up. ⚡️

Mastering essential IT skills can make you an asset in any industry. To build your digital fluency:

Enrol in online courses: Platforms like LinkedIn Learning, Google Digital Garage, and Coursera can help you get in-depth digital training.

Platforms like LinkedIn Learning, Google Digital Garage, and Coursera can help you get in-depth digital training. Pursue university programs: Many universities now offer short programs or certifications in digital literacy and IT.

Many universities now offer short programs or certifications in digital literacy and IT. Get hands-on experience: Nothing beats practical experience — find those tech-related tasks or projects at work and build confidence!

Tech and sustainability are both high-demand skills — so Nyenrode created a program that combines the two. In the Impact MBA, students learn to navigate a career in a world shaped by digital innovation and environmental consciousness.

5. Analytical thinking

Companies need those human skills! Image: Freepik

While Artificial Intelligence is reshaping industries, the need for critical and analytical thinking remains. That’s why companies will look for critical thinking skills that cannot be replaced by machines.

Here are ways to boost yours:

Earn a data analytics certificate: A certificate program can introduce you to the basics of analysing and working with data.

A certificate program can introduce you to the basics of analysing and working with data. Read extensively on industry analysis: There’s a whole world of books and articles on strategic and critical thinking that will inspire you. A quick Google search will help you get started!

There’s a whole world of books and articles on strategic and critical thinking that will inspire you. A quick Google search will help you get started! Exercise those brain cells: Practice tackling case studies or even puzzles that make you think through problems creatively.

6. Multilingual communication

The more languages you know, the more doors open up for you. Image: Depositphotos

In a diverse country like the Netherlands, being multilingual is a huge plus. Not only does it make you a better communicator, but it also makes you an asset in international roles.

If you’re an international living in the Netherlands, you likely already have the advantage of speaking a foreign language — so it would be great for you to learn Dutch.

Other widely-spoken languages, like Spanish, German, French, or Chinese are also always in high demand. To future-proof your career in the Netherlands:

Take a language course: Classes or language apps like Duolingo or Babbel make learning a new language accessible and fun.

Classes or language apps like Duolingo or Babbel make learning a new language accessible and fun. Practice with native speakers: Whether it’s a language exchange group or a one-on-one chat, real conversations are priceless for learning.

Whether it’s a language exchange group or a one-on-one chat, real conversations are priceless for learning. Use the language in your day-to-day life: If you know even a bit of another language, practice with colleagues and friends to boost your confidence.

7. Cultural competence

Cultural competence will take your networking skills to the next level. Image: Freepik

There are millions of internationals living and working in the Netherlands — and in a globalised workforce where you’ll have colleagues from around the globe, companies look for people who can easily connect across cultures.

Understanding diverse perspectives and working collaboratively in international teams is essential for many roles, so strengthen your cultural competence by:

Networking with people from different backgrounds: Events and networking groups are perfect for meeting people from all over the world.

Events and networking groups are perfect for meeting people from all over the world. Travelling or doing cultural immersion: Nothing builds empathy and understanding like experiencing another culture firsthand.

Nothing builds empathy and understanding like experiencing another culture firsthand. Taking a course: There are heaps of (online) resources that can help you better understand global business etiquette and cultural norms.

Staying future-proof in a world that’s ever-changing isn’t a simple feat — but if anyone can do it, it’s you. 💪

Whether it’s tech, languages, or leadership, building up these abilities will help you stand out and keep things interesting. Time to jump in!

Which skills do you want to work on to future-proof your career in the Netherlands? Share your thoughts in the comments.