Temperatures could reach up to 26 degrees in the Netherlands this week

Suns out, bums out 🍑

Ada Dolanay
Ada Dolanay
As summer slowly creeps in, so do warmer temperatures. The upcoming days will bring plenty of natural vitamin D, which we’ve been dreaming about for so long.

And the best part? Temperatures could soar as high as 26 degrees. ☀️

Starting off sunny and steady

According to RTL Nieuws, today’s forecast promises a dry day with uninterrupted sunshine. 

In the afternoon, temperatures on the Wadden Islands will be a mild 17 degrees, while the southwest and southern parts of the country will enjoy a stunning 21 degrees. 

Tomorrow, the weather will stay consistent — an occurrence we’re not too used to, but happily welcome. 🤩

The sun will stick around with maximum temperatures reaching 21 degrees once again. 

Turning up the heat

If you thought that was good news, you’ll be even happier to read that it’s about to get even hotter. 

Buienradar’s Jelmer van der Graaff reports, “On Wednesday and Thursday, it could be 25 degrees, and in the southeast perhaps even 26 degrees.”

However, stay humble for the Wadden Islands — they’ll be stuck with a chilly 11 degrees. Being an islander for these northerners is more of a “brace for breeze” rather than a “beach cocktail in hand.” 😖

First official summer day

Thursday, May 1, is expected to mark the official start of summer, with temperatures in De Bilt forecast to reach 25 degrees. 

Usually, the first summer day doesn’t arrive until May 16, so consider this a small reward for enduring all those gloomy months. 🎁

Friday will bring in a northwesterly flow, with slightly cooler air. The sun and dry skies will persist, but afternoon temperatures will drop down to between 15 and 20 degrees.

Have you prepared your swimsuit already? What are your plans for this week? Let us know in the comments below!

Ada Dolanay
Ada Dolanay
Ada was born in Turkey, but spent almost all her life growing up in Amsterdam. As a third year Literary and Cultural Analysis student, she’s consistently observing, analysing and writing about people and places. After years of experiencing Dutch culture, she remains frustrated at Dutch cuisine, and continues to discover new benches in narrow streets to sit and read on (when the weather decides to be kind).

1 COMMENT

  1. Please ,
    Don’t forget to use sunscreen.
    Use sunscreen.any type of sun exposure can cause irreparable damage including skin Conditions that can become costly.
    You can still benifit from sun just be protected.

