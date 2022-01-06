Majority of Dutch helpline callers are concerned about the booster shot

Three times the charm — the Netherlands is picking up speed on its booster campaign, but some Dutchies have trouble keeping up.

At least that’s according to the operators of a Dutch telephone helpline, which answers people’s questions about coronavirus vaccinations.

Founder Robin Peeters from the Erasmus University Medical Centre (MC) tells NU.nl, that between 65-75% of about 3,500 weekly phone calls are questions about the booster shot.

This is what people are asking

Peeters says there are two types of callers. The first category of people is not really sure why there a third jab is necessary in the first place, as just a few weeks prior it was thought that two is enough.

“We try to explain then that the omicron variant has thrown a spanner in the works,” Peeter tells NU.nl.

The second kind of callers is concerned about the side effects of vaccinations. Maybe they’ve had bad experiences after the first two jabs, or there are serious concerns about underlying health issues.

In this case, Peeters says: “These people want to know if the vaccine is safe. We try to reassure them. If there are concerns about possible allergic reactions, we try to refer them to their GP.”

Getting a booster shot in the Netherlands

Since yesterday, everyone who is registered in the Netherlands and 18 years or older can register for a booster shot through the official government website.

Children above 11 years old with underlying health conditions putting them at a higher risk are also eligible.

According to Dutch Health Minister de Jonge, the goal is to offer everyone the third jab by the end of January.

What do you think about the hesitation surrounding booster shots in the Netherlands? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image: IgorVetushko/Depositphotos