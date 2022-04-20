This company made the gym fit into your backpack: here’s how

You have a great workout program in the Netherlands, a good gym routine, and maybe even a passionate workout buddy who keeps you motivated.

But what happens when you go to visit family back home?

If you’re like me, you don’t have access to a gym, your family showers you with amazing food (bless them) and… you slowly see your fitness goals slip. 😬

Working out in the Netherlands: sunshine edition

But what if you could do a full gym workout wherever you want — in the city you travelled to for work, on your beach trip with your besties, or just in the park on a sunny day?

No, it’s not a rhetorical question, because PAKAMA’s new backpack lets you take the gym with you, wherever you go.

This German-made bag allows you to do all your favourite gym workouts on the beach, in the park, or wherever else you want to flex. 💪

Say hi to your newest gym buddy: PAKAMA Athletics is a German brand spearheaded by the two-time Big Wave Surf World Champion, Sebastian Steudtner. Together with two of his sports-enthusiastic friends, they’ve created the ultimate backpack — complete with quality fitness equipment and uncompromising comfort and style.

Getting your equipment together

The PAKAMA bag is a unique lifestyle backpack containing 10 versatile tools that combine to create your very own mobile gym.

Plus, for those times when you’re going straight from work or school, you can even chuck a laptop in there too.

However, no one wants to carry around literal gym weights on their back, so the designers at PAKAMA Athletics have ensured that the bag stays lightweight.

Weighs nothing but packs a punch! Image: Abuzer van Leeuwen/Supplied

To do so, they’ve designed an assemblable bar that fits snugly into two tailor-made compartments for easy storage. When you’re ready to work out, you simply screw the bar together and hook one or multiple resistance bands onto it for added weight.

Since the bar is hollow and the bands don’t weigh much without resistance, the PAKAMA bag is also easy to bring with you when travelling. ✈️

All your workout workouts in a backpack

Now, those 10 tools we mentioned? You can combine them to emulate 500 gym exercises! The secret is that two-part bar that you hook resistance bands onto — it allows you to deadlift as much as 80-100 kilograms. 🔥

In the bag you’ll find:

3 PAKAMA resistance bands

3 PAKAMA mini bands

2 PAKAMA foot straps

2 PAKAMA handles

2 PAKAMA slides

1 PAKAMA bar

1 PAKAMA speed rope

1 PAKAMA sling trainer

1 PAKAMA door anchor

1 PAKAMA fascia ball

1 PAKAMA foldable mat

Before seeing it in action, these tools might sound a little cryptic but, trust us, they’re super easy to use!

We tested them on our office rooftop at PLNT in Leiden (yup, shameless flex) and it’s safe to say we’ll be opting for the park over a stuffy gym on any (sunny) day from now on. ☀️

I always feel like a little girl when jump roping, but it’s not to be underestimated! Image: Abuzer van Leuuwen/Supplied

Our little lunch break lifting session was short but effective — and definitely wouldn’t have happened had we needed to go to the gym.

For a warmup, we tried the speed rope, which is sure to bring your pulse (and mood) up instantly. 🦘 Next, we rolled out the handy foldable mat and fired up our core with some slider exercises (a smooth surface will be best for this) before getting to the real deal: the bar.

Some squats, deadlifts, and lunges later, we were ready to pack up — and could almost conquer the rest of the workday without our usual mid-day caffeine run.

Pick a colour

Now, as much as we love a solid practical product, there’s no denying that we live in the age of influencers and Instagram highlights. That is to say, there’s nothing wrong with wanting your workout gear to be cute. 💁‍♀️

Well, PAKAMA hit the nail on the head with that one. Available in three different colour schemes (a classic black, a military green, and a pretty pink), it’s also a backpack you’ll feel confident carrying around — or featuring on your Insta if that’s your thing.

Using PAKAMA to reach your fitness goals

If you’re unsure how to get the most out of the equipment, we suggest following PAKAMA Athletics on Instagram. Their profile is full of videos and story highlights with tips on how to use the bag to its full potential — so you can reach yours. 😚

Moreover, they’ve developed an app that gives you access to a growing library of on-demand workouts and personalised training videos — all guided by professional coaches.

Meet one of your new coaches. Personalised and fun workouts here we go! Image: PAKAMA Athletics/Supplied

Currently, there are more than 500 exercises explained in the app, so you won’t run out of inspiration anytime soon! Plus, if you’re looking to improve your diet, the PAKAMA app also includes a full nutrition program to complement your new workout schedule.

When you purchase a bag, you even get one month of free premium access to the app. Afterwards, it’s €29.97 for three months premium. Far cheaper than a gym membership. 😉

Get your own PAKAMA Bag

If you’re interested in learning more about PAKAMA Athletics or purchasing your own PAKAMA bag, check out their website.

What do you think of the PAKAMA Bag? Tell us in the comments below!