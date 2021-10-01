Stuck in a slump? Here’s how this international will help you reset your life

Autumn has officially set in and, in the Netherlands, that means the months ahead will bring rain, wind, and — not to sound too depressing but — darkness.

So, to find out how to enter the new season with a good mindset and prolong those summer feelings of ease and energy, we sat down with Ignas — a Health and Life coach based in Amsterdam.

Wellbeing and health as an international in the Netherlands

Living in a foreign country can be a great adventure; maybe you’ve picked up new hobbies, new habits, and perhaps you’ve even started cycling everywhere after moving to the land of more bikes than people!

Being an international, however, also brings challenges. You need to form new habits that suit your life in the Netherlands, make new friends, and perhaps adapt to a climate which…isn’t exactly the most motivating on earth. 🌧️

And while we can make fun of the Dutch weather all we want, it does have an effect on our wellbeing. Ignas explained that internationals can have a hard time adapting to the darker months, consequently experiencing a lack of energy and motivation.

So, oftentimes what is needed is a reset. A reset not just of our habits but also the way we understand our own capabilities — and that is where Ignas and his company, Practical Wellness, comes in.

Meet Ignas, a Health and Life Coach committed to your wellness

Ignas moved to the Netherlands almost 10 years ago to complete his studies in Finance but after entering and making his way through the corporate world, he realised his path was to be found somewhere else.

Deciding to learn more about health and how we can take control of our own wellbeing — something he’d been interested in and experienced on a very personal level in dealing with an autoimmune disease — he enrolled in a Health and Life Coach program.

From talking about his passion for health with friends to sharing his knowledge with a wider audience on YouTube and via blog posts, Ignas ultimately found his path in coaching.

Now, he wants to share his journey towards a healthier and more fulfilling life — and help internationals in the Netherlands achieve theirs.

That’s why he founded Practical Wellness.

That one day of Dutch summer when you can actually exercise outside. Image: Ignas Meskauskas/Supplied

Practical Wellness — the ultimate resource for resetting your life

Practical Wellness isn’t just a coaching company but also a free platform for people to learn more about the four elements that make up wellness: movement, food and nutrition, mindfulness, and motivation. Ignas Meskauskas

The focus is on personal choices, cultivating intrinsic motivation, and the uniqueness of each person’s body.

Ignas explains that “wellness is a very broad field but if we really want to build a new lifestyle, we need to make it practical.” Emphasising those four categories, he helps make lifestyle changes actionable by focusing on motivation as the why we want to create change, mindfulness as the how-to sustain change, and movement, food, and nutrition as what can help facilitate change.

So let’s dive into the most crucial things about each category, shall we?

🤸‍♀️ Movement

“Our bodies are made to move!” says Ignas passionately. But if the thought of hundreds of burpees (or 10) scares you — it definitely does us — then there’s no need to flee back to the couch just yet. In his coaching, he highlights the importance of finding the right movement type for you.

🥑 Food and nutrition

While you should definitely try delicious deep-fried Dutch snacks during your time in the Netherlands, these aren’t the most nutritious in the world.

Ignas, however, makes it clear that “deprivation diets aren’t the way forward” rather he focuses on finding the foods that serve your specific body and needs.

In his coaching, he works with people to reprogram (so to say) negative thought patterns about food and create a greater awareness of what their body is telling them — and if that’s to buy a freshly made stroopwafel then that’s okay once in a while!

Focus on all the amazing food that gives you energy, not the few things you “can’t have.” Image: Ignas Meskauskas/Supplied

🧘‍♂️ Mindfulness

Ignas also explains that mindfulness is the way to implement good, long-lasting, movement and eating habits. Being present whenever you move or eat can often make the difference between just completing another 30-day yoga challenge and implementing exercise as an integral part of your daily routine.

So by helping people cultivate mindfulness, Ignas finds that they achieve more sustainable results.

💪 Motivation

But how do you get started? By finding out why the above categories are important to you! What do you want to achieve? Why?

Once you have established your reasons why it’ll be a lot easier to get your kont to the gym in the dark morning hours of October! You also won’t be reliant on those sporadic bursts of motivation you get from watching The Game Changers or Cheer on Netflix but will be driven by an understanding of your own needs and wants.

Need some help to kick off your journey? Join others who are on the habit change journey!

If you’re thinking, “well, all this talk about intrinsic motivation and understanding of myself is great, but what if I don’t know how to find that right now?” then don’t worry.

Ignas is leading a 14-day reset program beginning on October 7 and rather than just another detox, it’s the kick-off for future habit change!

With group coaching, you’ll receive support and encouragement from others venturing on a similar path as you, while benefiting from three targeted group workshops with Ignas.

The reset program is grounded in Practical Wellness’ constructive approach, focusing on actionable change that’ll help you transition into the colder seasons with a great mindset. 😍

