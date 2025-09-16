Thinking of buying a home in the Netherlands but feeling completely overwhelmed by the Dutch housing market? You’re not alone, and help is coming your way.

Picture this: you’re scrolling through Funda, dreaming of your perfect Dutch home, when reality hits. Mortgages, notaris (notary) appointments, taxatie reports.

Suddenly, you’re drowning in unfamiliar terms and processes that make zero sense. The good news is that you don’t have to navigate this maze alone.

Welocate and ABN AMRO are joining forces to host a free housing webinar designed specifically for expats who want to buy a home in the Netherlands.

What’s actually covered?

The webinar walks you through the entire home-buying journey step by step, from understanding how Dutch mortgages actually work to that final moment when you’re signing papers at the notaris.

The session is tailored specifically for internationals, meaning they’ll address those burning questions you’ve been too embarrassed to ask.

Like why everyone keeps mentioning this mysterious taxatie and whether you really need to understand all those Dutch banking terms.

Whether you’re just starting to consider buying or you’re already knee-deep in Funda listings, Welocate’s webinar promises to bring you up to speed with guidance from industry experts who actually know what they’re talking about.

The nitty-gritty details

Let’s get to the practical stuff:

💶 Cost: Absolutely free (yes, really).

🙅‍♀️ Commitment: Zero obligation. You can attend, learn, and leave.

🔍 Focus: The complete A-Z of buying property in the Netherlands.

🧑‍🤝‍🧑 Audience: Designed specifically for expats navigating unfamiliar territory.

👩🏻‍💼 Hosts: Welocate and ABN AMRO — two names you can actually trust in this industry.

By the end of the session, you’ll walk away with a clear understanding of how the Dutch property market works and, more importantly, the confidence to make informed decisions without second-guessing every move.

Why should you attend?

Buying a home anywhere is stressful, but doing it in a foreign country where you don’t fully grasp the language or the system? That’s next-level overwhelming.

The Dutch housing market has its own quirks, rules, and cultural expectations that can trip up even the most prepared expat. Understanding these nuances isn’t just helpful, it’s essential if you want to avoid costly mistakes or missed opportunities.

Sign me up! What do I need to know?

Ready to tackle the beast that is the Dutch housing market? Great. Here’s what you need to know. 👇

📍 Where? Online

⏰ When? October 7, 2025, from 3 PM until 4 PM

🤔 How? Easy, you can sign up for free on Welocate’s website using this link.

Have you bought a house in the Netherlands? Tell us about your experience in the comments below.