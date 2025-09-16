Get ready for extra stormy Dutch weather this Prinsjesdag

- Advertisement -

Prinsjesdag (Prince’s day, or the Dutch annual Budget Day) is usually a day of pomp, pageantry, and precariously balanced hats, but it comes with a blustery twist this year.

Today (September 16), The Hague will not only play host to the royal procession and King Willem-Alexander’s Speech from the Throne, but also winds gusts up to 70 km/h.

Hats versus hurricane

If there’s ever been a year to add bobby pins to your Prinsjesdag kit, this is it.

With Weeronline predicting numerous showers across the north and centre of the country, guests are being warned that the traditional parade of extravagant hats may turn into a battle against the breeze.

The Royal Theatre, where the king delivers his speech, even had to tape down the red carpet to stop it from flying away.

What’s Prinsjesdag?

Every third Tuesday of September, the Netherlands polishes its Glazen Koets (Glass Carriage), rolls out the red carpet, and gets ready for one of the most popular political events of the year: Prinsjesdag.

In particular, this is when the cabinet presents its Miljoenennota (Budget Memorandum), in which they announce the government’s main financial plans for the following year.

However, this Prinsjesdag is unlike any other.

For starters, the NOS points out that the outgoing Schoof cabinet has lost half its coalition: first the PVV in June, then the NSC in August, leaving only VVD and BBB with just 32 of 150 seats.

This marks the first time that an entire party quit an already fallen cabinet.

Adding insult to injury, Prime Minister Schoof has described the Budget Memorandum as “policy-poor” with no radical measures, since every proposal must be crafted to win support from opposition parties.

Here’s what to expect from the new Budget Memorandum

The unstable political climate means that big issues such as the nitrogen crisis and the housing shortage remain unresolved, even though the economy continues to perform steadily.

From leaked documents obtained by the NOS, several policies are currently on the table:

A rise of €3 per month in health insurance premiums

An extension of the discounted excise duty for petrol, diesel, and LPG

Scrapping proposed budget cuts to public transport in the Amsterdam, Rotterdam, and Hague regions

A 1.2% rise in income, 1.3% rise in benefits, and 1.5% in pensions

However, we can expect to know more when the official decisions are released this afternoon.

So, whether you’re tuning in for the political message, the hats (or lack thereof), or the sheer spectacle of keeping tradition alive in stormy weather, Prinsjesdag 2025 promises to be an unforgettable show.

