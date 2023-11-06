This Surfshark VPN Black Friday deal will have you streaming securely and snagging the best bargains

You’ve probably heard all about the benefits of VPNs (virtual private networks), now we’re here with another big one: a killer Black Friday offer from Surfshark.

These mysterious programmes are no longer just for the tech geeks — in fact, you can connect and browse securely in just a few clicks!

Even better, there’s no easier way to keep your data safe than with Surfshark — especially with these deals.

Lucky for you, Surfshark is offering some “Jaw”-dropping Black Friday bundles! 🦈 Get a VPN 86% off and three months free on a two-year plan with Surfshark Starter

on a two-year plan with Surfshark Starter Score four months free and 85% off with a VPN, anti-virus, search and alert products with Surfshark

and 85% off with a VPN, anti-virus, search and alert products with Surfshark Take advantage of five months free and 80% off all of the above products, plus Incogni, a useful tool that removes users’ personal information from data brokers’ databases on Surfshark One+.

So, what exactly is a Virtual Private Network (VPN)?

A VPN is a type of software that protects your personal data from companies, hackers, government entities and more.

Safely browse the internet whether it’s from the comfort from your home, travelling abroad, or at your favourite café. Image: Freepik

VPNs create a private and encrypted network that lets you access the internet safely while also protecting your information by constantly routing your data through the network rather than directly to your device.

Why should you get a VPN in the Netherlands?

Apart from being generally affordable and easy to use, VPNs come with several benefits that’ll make your internet experience all the better.

VPNs keep your data safe on public WiFi networks and from nosy companies and websites

The last thing you want is your bank details or family vacation photos circulating the web, whether it’s by accessing the internet while working at a café or accepting cookies from the shopping website you’re browsing.

A VPN provides an encrypted internet connection to your device, so none of your information can be tracked or accessed.

You won’t have to worry about potential hacks and cyber threats with a VPN. Image: Freepik

Everything from your emails and home address to your finances and burner TikTok account will be kept hidden from hackers and other prying eyes.

You can securely stream your favourite TV shows and movies

Ever had the sudden urge to watch Love Actually but realised Netflix Nederland doesn’t stream it anymore?

VPNs allow you to stream award-winning shows and movies safely, regardless of where you are.

Find something for the whole family to watch. Image: Freepik

You’ve opened yourself up to a whole new world of movie night options, and you won’t have to worry about any cyber threats to get your Grey’s Anatomy fix.

You’ll find the best deals for tickets, bookings, and more

Channel your inner Dutchie and find some nifty deals and discounts while using a VPN.

Online shopping websites like Amazon and ASOS track your location to offer different prices depending on where in the world they think you are.

Your hotel bookings will turn up more expensive when you’re looking for them from the Netherlands. Image: DutchReview

If you use a VPN to book from the United States, you’ll get a slight discount on the prices — and this is just the tip of the iceberg.Image: DutchReview

Surfshark: your best pick for VPNs in the Netherlands

Now that know the benefits of getting a VPN, look no further than Surfshark to protect your data and browse the internet safely.

You can use this VPN on an unlimited number of devices

To avoid confusion and stress, one Surfshark subscription is enough to protect an entire household.

Sleek, easy to use, and accessible on all your devices. Image: Surfshark/Supplied

No hassles making different accounts or dealing with subscription tiers — one subscription will work on an unlimited number of devices.

Surfshark’s VPN is ultra high-tech

Surfshark’s VPN uses cutting-edge technology to ensure a smooth sailing online experience.

You can change your IP address every 10 minutes, making it more difficult for hackers and companies to track you and easier to prowl around for the best deals.

You’ll have plenty of choices for locations. Image: Surfshark/Supplied

The VPN also makes sure your internet runs fast while it’s encrypted without compromising security — you won’t ever have to choose between slow internet and unsecured connections again.

And speaking of unsecured connections, Surfshark has a built-in antivirus programme that scans files before downloading and opening them. After all, you can never be too cautious when downloading stuff from the internet.

Surfshark offers one of the best VPN for value

If there’s anything Dutchies love, it’s a good bargain — and Surfshark has exactly that.

With affordable subscriptions, unlimited devices, and advanced VPN tech, you’ll find the perfect plan for you and your money’s worth.

Your privacy is safer than ever

Depending on your subscription, you’ll have access to webcam protections and real-time alerts to information breaches.

If any of your person details get leaked online, rest assured Surfshark will alert you as soon as possible! Image: Surfshark/Supplied

Apart from protecting your data and information from external parties, Surfshark doesn’t monitor, track, or store any of your online activity.

You can get support any time of the day

If you ever run into problems with Surfshark’s VPN, you’ll get access to 24/7 customer service.

You can check out their extensive FAQ, submit a request if the service isn’t living up to your expectations, and chat with a professional at the click of a button.

Ready to get secured? Surfshark has a range of products for all kinds of needs, equipped to provide the best services and keep your data under lock and key. Get the best VPN with Surfshark and their upcoming Black Friday deals!

