Custom colour, shape, and taste! This Dutch company just created a “nespresso machine” for children’s medication

Could this potentially life-saving playful new invention for medication transform the healthcare industry?

This Leiden-based startup, Doser Medical, has made customisable “Nespresso machines” for patients — a 3D printer that pops out bespoke pills depending on its settings.

Customisable colours and dosage

Thanks to this invention, it will be possible for sick kids to choose the pills’ taste, shape, and colour, depending on their preference.

Once you select the type of pills you want and then press “play”, you’re ready to roll.

READ MORE | World premiere: Dutch university invents facial scanner that can identify genetic disorders

However, the machine doesn’t just make the experience of medicating more fun. It can also be crucial for the medication’s effectiveness.

That’s because when it comes to children, dosage is imperative. This Nespresso machine allows doctors to personalise the patient’s treatment plan to a T.

High-quality 3D printer

In January 2024, Dose Medical is all set to showcase the product at the CES tech fair in Las Vegas.

The “high-quality 3D printer” has been developed while the “filling material has been proven effective”, according to the AD.

As for its “commercial validation”, that stage is predicted to be completed within the next year. After that, they can get this medical show on the road.

When it comes to any innovation, time is of the essence. The company’s CEO, Arjen van Unen, believes now is the best time for medical professionals to have access to tools that allow for “exceptional patient care”.

Could this invention be a game-changer for the medical industry? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

