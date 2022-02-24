Looking to boost your career? Get face to face with top MBA representatives

So you’re thinking of going back to school to level up your business career and uncover your leadership potential. Good on you!

But with so many MBAs out there, how do you choose the right one? Sure, you can just browse hundreds of university websites and brochures and end up with a 20-pages long list of pros and cons for each school to base your decision on.

The smarter thing to do, though, is to join Access MBA’s free one-to-one event in Amsterdam and talk to representatives of the world’s top MBA schools in person.

That’s right — no more awkward moments on Zoom because you forgot to put yourself on mute or turn on your camera. 🎉

What’s the deal with Access MBA?

Access MBA educates, matches, and connects prospective MBA applicants with accredited and top-ranking business schools from around the globe.

Ready to take your career to the next level? Image: Access MBA/Supplied

At this in-person event, you will have the ideal opportunity to learn more about the world’s most recognised business degrees and speak face-to-face with admissions directors of leading international institutions from the Netherlands, the UK, Germany, France, Spain, and more, such as:

Amsterdam Business School,

Maastricht School of Management,

ESCP Business School,

HEC Paris ,

IE Business School.

How can Access MBA help me on my professional journey?

There are three things that make the Access MBA event one of a kind:

1. One-to-one meetings, workshops, and more

Personal chats with representatives of some of the world’s top business schools, panel discussions with alumni, interactive workshops on test preparation. This one-to-one event will ensure that you’re really getting to know your options.

TIP: Prepare questions in advance so you can make the most of your time. 🤓

2. Personalised experience

With so many university applicants, who has time these days to take you by the hand and actually guide you through the programs that best fit your background and expectations? At this event, you’ll be able to personally chat with representatives of schools that fit your preferences.

3. You can win some cool prizes

Now, who doesn’t like to win things? At the end of each session, Access MBA awards one student with a free trip to a university campus of their choice. This could be you!

Pssssst! We hear that participants who actively engage in the discussions during the event have a higher chance of winning. 😉

If you’re not the lucky one, don’t worry. Access MBA has a multitude of other prizes and incentives for participants, such as a free GMAT online course by Manhattan Review.

I’m in! How do I sign up?

To join the event, all you need to do is head over to the Access MBA website and click the signup button. Here’s a quick overview of all the details:

👨‍🎓 What: One-to-one MBA event for the residents of the Netherlands

🏨 Where: Hilton Hotel Amsterdam, Apollolaan 138, Amsterdam

🕙 When: Saturday, March 5, 2022, from 10 AM to 2:30 PM

✍️ Where do I sign up: At the Access MBA website

Will you be joining this MBA event? Let us know in the comments below!