Dutch support: Erasmus Bridge to be lit in colours of the Ukrainian flag

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
This morning, the Netherlands woke up to the news that Russia had launched a destructive military attack on Ukraine. Many Dutch politicians were quick to show their support for Ukraine — and the rest of the country is following suit.

So, politicians aside, how is the Netherlands showing its support for the people of Ukraine?

Erasmus Bridge to be illuminated in blue and yellow

The city hall of Rotterdam made sure to address the growing conflict this morning. The mayor, Ahmed Aboutaleb, announced that the city’s iconic Erasmus Bridge will be lit up later today in the colours of the Ukrainian flag. 💙💛

“To express our support for the Ukrainian people facing Russian military aggression and an attack on their territory, the Erasmus Bridge will turn blue-yellow tonight 🇺🇦.”

Following the suggestion of Councillor Pascal Lansink-Bastemeijer of the VVD, it was also decided that the city hall will hoist the Ukrainian flag “to encourage the Ukrainians,” AD reports.

Singing in support

Support for Ukraine was also seen in Amsterdam’s Dam Square today. In spite of the horrible weather, many people headed to the world-famous square to sing the Ukrainian national anthem.

“Getting teary-eyed, just walked into Dam Square and the Ukrainian national anthem is being sung.”

More support from the cabinet

Wholesome news aside, the Dutch cabinet is also preparing to potentially supply more soldiers in an effort to curb the Russian attack.

Dutch Minister of Defense, Kasje Ollongren has said that Dutch troops will not be sent to Ukraine — as it is not a member of NATO — however, they must prepare to be mobilised.

No troops will be sent yet, they will be on standby should they need to mobilise to other NATO regions such as the Baltic States or Poland, the NOS reports.

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪
