Hummus lovers beware: popular Dutch brand warns of listeria in products

NewsHealth
Jana Vondráčková 🇨🇿
photo-of-a-woman-shopping-for-hummus-in-the-netherlands
Image: Depositphotos https://cz.depositphotos.com/stock-photos/person-grocery-shopping.html?filter=all&qview=8520954

Has the popular Maza hummus been a staple on your grocery list? Perhaps it’s time to rethink that choice for the time being. 😬

The spread producer has warned that listeria might be present in two types of its products — the Esfenaj spinach dip and the less salt Hummus, RTL Nieuws reports.

The Dutch Food and Consumer Product Safety Authority has issued a safety warning.

What’s the deal with listeria?

The bacteria can be particularly harmful to elderly people, children, people with a weakened immune system, and pregnant women.

While the chances of getting infected with listeria are actually small, the consequences can be pretty severe if you do end up getting listeriosis. In extreme cases, it can lead to miscarriage and premature birth.

❗ What to look out for?

These are the specific Maza products said to contain listeria:

Maza Esfenaj 200g (spinach dip)
Best before: March 19, 2022
Barcode: 8714779003897  

Maza Hoemoes Less Salt 200g (hummus)
Best before: March 28, 2022
Barcode: 8714779004498 

Check your fridges before you make those boterhammen for lunch today! 👀

Follow DutchReview on Facebook for the latest news and updates.

Feature Image:Depositphotos
Previous articleDry and sunny weather is finally on the cards for the Netherlands!
Next articleLooking to boost your career? Get face to face with top MBA representatives
Jana Vondráčková 🇨🇿
Originally from the Czech Republic, Jana moved to the Netherlands for her studies. She fell in love with the local biking culture, and you’ll see her drifting through the streets of Rotterdam on her pink bike even in the worst possible weather (think rain, snow, hail, or all three). Besides advocating for Rotterdam as the best Dutch city, she likes to wander around with a camera in her hand.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

International

Dutch support: Erasmus Bridge to be lit in colours of the Ukrainian flag

This morning, the Netherlands woke up to the news that Russia had launched a destructive military attack on Ukraine. Many...
Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 -

Latest posts

Dutch support: Erasmus Bridge to be lit in colours of the Ukrainian flag

Sarah O'Leary 🇮🇪 - 0
This morning, the Netherlands woke up to the news that Russia had launched a destructive military attack on Ukraine. Many Dutch politicians were quick...

Looking to boost your career? Get face to face with top MBA representatives

Jana Vondráčková 🇨🇿 - 0
So you're thinking of going back to school to level up your business career and uncover your leadership potential. Good on you! But with so...

Hummus lovers beware: popular Dutch brand warns of listeria in products

Jana Vondráčková 🇨🇿 - 0
Has the popular Maza hummus been a staple on your grocery list? Perhaps it's time to rethink that choice for the time being. 😬 The...

It's happening

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

 
 
By subscribing, you agree with Revue’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.

X