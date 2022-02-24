Hummus lovers beware: popular Dutch brand warns of listeria in products

Has the popular Maza hummus been a staple on your grocery list? Perhaps it’s time to rethink that choice for the time being. 😬

The spread producer has warned that listeria might be present in two types of its products — the Esfenaj spinach dip and the less salt Hummus, RTL Nieuws reports.

The Dutch Food and Consumer Product Safety Authority has issued a safety warning.

What’s the deal with listeria?

The bacteria can be particularly harmful to elderly people, children, people with a weakened immune system, and pregnant women.

While the chances of getting infected with listeria are actually small, the consequences can be pretty severe if you do end up getting listeriosis. In extreme cases, it can lead to miscarriage and premature birth.

❗ What to look out for?

These are the specific Maza products said to contain listeria:

Maza Esfenaj 200g (spinach dip)

Best before: March 19, 2022

Barcode: 8714779003897

Maza Hoemoes Less Salt 200g (hummus)

Best before: March 28, 2022

Barcode: 8714779004498

Veiligheidswaarschuwing Hoemoes less salt 200 gram van Maza B.V. #Listeriahttps://t.co/szNmRq0s7M pic.twitter.com/PnW5wW4SC6 — Nederlandse Voedsel- en Warenautoriteit (@_NVWA) February 23, 2022

Check your fridges before you make those boterhammen for lunch today! 👀

