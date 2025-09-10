Ever wondered what happens when you throw art and science together? Magic. The Days of Art&Science festival is returning to Leiden from September 15 to 21, 2025, promising a week of mind-bending events that’ll make you question everything you thought you knew about creativity and discovery.

This annual celebration brings together artists, scientists, philosophers, and curious minds for seven days of exhibitions, workshops, conferences, and performances across Leiden.

You can watch robots learn, explore the ethics of lab-grown meat, or let your kids loose with actual university researchers. 🔬

What’s on offer?

The festival spans multiple venues throughout the city, from Leiden University’s historic Academy Building to the tranquil Hortus botanicus, ensuring there’s something for every type of curious soul.

But let’s give you a taste of some of the fascinating events on offer during this week:

💡 Night of Discoveries (September 20): The festival’s flagship event transforms university buildings into interactive wonderlands where you can explore everything from astronomy to botany after dark.

👧 Brave Young Minds (September 21): A mini-festival designed for kids, where little scientists can experiment with installations guided by actual Leiden University researchers.

🎼 Wavelength Festival (September 18): An exploration of how sound and science intersect, which is perfect for anyone who’s ever wondered about the physics of their favourite tune.

🤯 The Age of Deception (September 20): An interactive event that’ll have you questioning the information you receive.

🌎 Brave New World Conference (September 18): A deep dive into what the future holds and how it might affect your work and life

The programme also features art installations like “Androids” and “Reinforced Learning” that challenge our assumptions about AI and robotics, plus philosophical discussions about creativity in the age of artificial intelligence.

Give me the deets!

Let’s talk logistics so that you can gather all your nerd and art friends. 👇

📅 When: September 15 to 21, 2025

📍 Where: Various venues across Leiden

💸 Cost: Varies by event, but you can check individual listings for pricing

Ready to expand your mind and question everything you thought you knew about art and science? You can check out the full programme and secure tickets here.

Want to know more? Leiden is a driving force behind the #NewDutch campaign. This is a bold new initiative launched by a wide range of partners, including Leiden&Partners, to showcase the very best of Dutch creativity, innovation, and forward-thinking. From tech and sustainability to health and design, it shines a global spotlight on the trailblazing ideas and collaborations that are shaping the Netherlands of tomorrow.

What are you looking forward to the most? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below.