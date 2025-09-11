💰 Want to make your money work for you? Check the best investment apps in the Netherlands!

In Amsterdam you can buy a “hallway” for a quarter of a million euros

Is it a bargain? Or just terrifying?

If someone turned to you and said they bought a property in Amsterdam for €250,000, you probably wouldn’t believe them. However, if they clarified that this property was actually a hallway, then suddenly it’s very believable.

Yep, this is now the reality. In Amsterdam, a “hallway house” has just hit the market.

Making up a whopping 18m2, the current owner gave RTL Nieuws a tour of the narrow hallway.

Literally, it’s a hallway

As the camera squeezed its way through the kitchen, it quickly became clear that the owner, Ootje, had been living in a hallway for the past seven years.

But don’t feel too sorry for Ootje. Since buying her “hallway house” seven years ago, the property has doubled in value, bringing the asking price up to a quarter of a million euros.

And believe it or not, as realtor Rober Stutje tells RTL Nieuws, at least 10 people have expressed interest in the property.

But wait, there’s a shed!

However, while Ootje’s hallway measures 18m2, the property is actually listed as being 26m2. Why? Well, there’s a shed, of course.

Don’t worry, if you’re feeling a bit claustrophobic in your hallway kitchen, you can always escape to the garden shed, which Ootje describes as the second living space.

READ MORE | The narrowest house in Amsterdam: everything you need to know

While living in a hallway doesn’t sound particularly glamorous, being able to say you own a property in Amsterdam certainly does. Which is why RTL’s rent and housing expert, Erik Rezelman, believes the property will sell.

As he tells RTL Niuews, “Yeah guys, this is Amsterdam, you can buy a hallway and a shed for a quarter of a million.”

Would you live in a hallway and a shed for a quarter of a million? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below.

