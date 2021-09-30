This event helps you find the perfect masters degree from the comfort of your home

Choosing higher education is hard — especially considering the countless options that are out there.

But the endless scrolling through university websites and programmes ends now. The QS Virtual Connect Masters event is your unique opportunity to meet the world’s top education providers and find a degree that truly suits your career goals.

Who will I meet?

It doesn’t matter whether you’re looking to pursue your next education in Europe, America, Asia, or Australia. At the QS Virtual Connect Masters event, you can expect to meet representatives from world-renowned universities such as:

University Bocconi (Italy)

The University of Cambridge (UK)

Católica Lisbon (Portugal)

University of Deusto (Spain)

ESCP Business School (France)

ESSEC (France)

EU Business School (Switzerland)

Hult International Business School (US)

IE Business School (Spain)

IESE Business School (Spain)

Imperial College London (UK)

INSEAD (France)

NYU – Tandon School of Engineering (USA)

Warwick Business School (UK)

The practicalities

The event is completely free of charge (what more could you ask for?) and you can join from the comfort of your own living room.

The only thing you have to do is register. Then, you’ll be paired with schools and programmes that best suit your professional goals and ambitions. On the day of the event, October 7, you’ll receive an email with a link to join — pretty easy, right?

TIP: Although there is no particular dress code for the event, QS recommends dressing in business casual attire. After all, you do want to make a good impression on your future university’s admission representatives. 😉

There’s even more benefits

Besides the obvious benefit — finding the master programme of your dreams — you’ll be able to attend a workshop on the essentials of an academic CV and will get access to a platform of scholarships worth $45,000.

Yep, you heard that right — you can find the perfect school AND a scholarship to help you finance it. However, there are limited spots available, so you better sign up as soon as possible. All attendees will receive a €25 voucher for Bol.com!

Quick details: QS Virtual Connect Masters When: October 7, 6:30-9 PM

Where: Online on Zoom

How to register: At the QS website

Cost: €0

Will you be going back to school? What’s your dream university? Tell us in the comments!

Feature Image: AllaSerebrina/Depositphotos