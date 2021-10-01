Add coronavirus testing to your travel costs: from today it’s no longer free

Starting today, it’ll cost money to get tested before embarking on a holiday or that much-needed visit home from the Netherlands, reports RTL Nieuws.

Until now, it has been gratis to get tested in the Netherlands before travelling — a perk that was initially supposed to end already on August 31.

Cost varies per test provider

So the short, slightly salty version, of the story is that the Dutch government essentially decided to make holidaying a tad bit more expensive — but how much will it really cost you?

Well, that depends on where you get the test done!

For the goedkoper (cheapest) option, head to coronalab where a PCR test costs you €69 and a rapid test €39.

Alternatively, you can get tested by spoedtest.nl, which is slightly more expensive. Namely, €79,95 for a PCR test and €39,95 for a rapid test.

Finally, people in the Rotterdam area can get their PCR test done by travelclinic at Erasmus MC for €95.

Testing for accees and the GGD

It’s also possible to use rapid test results obtained via the testing for access system. Although these are meant to grant access to things like concerts and indoor dining, you can also use the results for travel — though you’re not really supposed to! 😅

Similarly, PCR tests done by the GGD will also give you a QR code that can be used internationally (given that you test negative of course). However, to be tested by the GGD you need to have coronavirus symptoms.

What do you think of having to pay for tests before travelling? Tell us in the comments below!

Feature Image: Syda_Productions/Depositphotos