American news site calls Rotterdam Centraal Station the largest in… Amsterdam?

You know how when you make a mistake, and you hope no one sees it? Well, someone at Yahoo News wasn’t so lucky. In fact, they made a big oopsie for the whole world to see — one that drives Dutch residents bananas.

You know, we know, everyone knows that Rotterdam and Amsterdam are different cities — or so we thought.

A blunder by the American news site proved that their employees aren’t the best at geography. What was this great geographical error? They seem to think Rotterdam Centraal Station is in Amsterdam. 👀

Someone skipped geography class

The article was written to cover the art piece, Moments Contained, which is a statue standing in front of Rotterdam Centraal Station, reports De Telegraaf.

“The artwork is the main attraction of Amsterdam,” states the article by Yahoo “A must-see in the Dutch capital.”

We hate to burst your bubble there, buddy, but Rotterdam Centraal Station has that name for a reason — you know, because it’s in the centre of Rotterdam.

The blunders didn’t end there… “The bronze statue was made by the British artist Thomas J. Price and is located at Rotterdam Centraal, the largest train station in Amsterdam,” claims Yahoo News.

Haha! Volgens Yahoo is Rotterdam Centraal Station “the largest trainstation in Amsterdam” en staat het monument op Amsterdam Train Station. https://t.co/4doTgcgxFg pic.twitter.com/vHN2zz643t — In-Soo Radstake (@insooradstake) June 28, 2023

Translation: Haha! According to Yahoo, Rotterdam Centraal Station is “the largest train station in Amsterdam” and the monument is located at Amsterdam Train Station.

We’re not the only ones meeting this news with sighs of disappointment and laughing until our sides ache. Many people are taking to Twitter to share the blunder and suggest the news site “turn on Google Maps for a moment.”

Yep, that would have been a good idea.

This is the statue in the Dutch city of Rotterdam. It's gorgeous…and nowhere near Amsterdam. https://t.co/Q5VxBWLfyi pic.twitter.com/k3lngV7GvN — 🎶Writer Laura It's All Over Now, Beeby Blue🎶💙 (@Writer_LauraBee) June 28, 2023

