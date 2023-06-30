American news site calls Rotterdam Centraal Station the largest in… Amsterdam?

FeaturedNewsInternationalWeird
Simone Jacobs
Simone Jacobs
photo-of-man-face-palm-gesture-over-rotterdam-centraal-station
Image: DutchReview

You know how when you make a mistake, and you hope no one sees it? Well, someone at Yahoo News wasn’t so lucky. In fact, they made a big oopsie for the whole world to see — one that drives Dutch residents bananas.

You know, we know, everyone knows that Rotterdam and Amsterdam are different cities — or so we thought. 

A blunder by the American news site proved that their employees aren’t the best at geography. What was this great geographical error? They seem to think Rotterdam Centraal Station is in Amsterdam. 👀

Someone skipped geography class

The article was written to cover the art piece, Moments Contained, which is a statue standing in front of Rotterdam Centraal Station, reports De Telegraaf

“The artwork is the main attraction of Amsterdam,” states the article by Yahoo “A must-see in the Dutch capital.”

READ MORE | What’s the difference between Holland and the Netherlands?

We hate to burst your bubble there, buddy, but Rotterdam Centraal Station has that name for a reason — you know, because it’s in the centre of Rotterdam

The blunders didn’t end there… “The bronze statue was made by the British artist Thomas J. Price and is located at Rotterdam Centraal, the largest train station in Amsterdam,” claims Yahoo News.

Translation: Haha! According to Yahoo, Rotterdam Centraal Station is “the largest train station in Amsterdam” and the monument is located at Amsterdam Train Station.

We’re not the only ones meeting this news with sighs of disappointment and laughing until our sides ache. Many people are taking to Twitter to share the blunder and suggest the news site “turn on Google Maps for a moment.” 

Yep, that would have been a good idea.

What do you think of the blunder? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

Feature Image:DutchReview
Previous article
Dutch Quirk #26: Complain about the NS
Next article
Changing your gender on your passport? Amsterdam wants to pay the bill
Simone Jacobs
Simone Jacobs
Originally from South Africa, Simone is having fun navigating the Dutch language, steep stairs, and bicycles (which she still manages to fall off of with her short, non-Dutch legs). An animal lover at heart, Simone can typically be found under her (growing?) mound of cats, where she uses the opportunity to read, write, and watch video compilations of creatures.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related posts

News

Changing your gender on your passport? Amsterdam wants to pay the bill

Amsterdam’s city council is stepping up its game, showing some love and solidarity towards our transgender and nonbinary friends. How?...
Julia de Oliveira Moritz -

Latest posts

Changing your gender on your passport? Amsterdam wants to pay the bill

Julia de Oliveira Moritz - 0
Amsterdam’s city council is stepping up its game, showing some love and solidarity towards our transgender and nonbinary friends. How? The municipality wants to...

Dutch Quirk #26: Complain about the NS

Farah Al Mazouni 🇸🇾 🇺🇸 - 1
You can't possibly be in the Netherlands and not hear, or personally sprinkle, some complaints about the NS. Brace yourselves for a bumpy ride...

Oh hell nee! Overbidding on Dutch rental properties is becoming more popular

Naomi Lamaury - 0
The scramble to rent in the Netherlands has just reached a whole new level of frustration. Why? More and more people are now overbidding...

It's happening

Upcoming events

View Calendar

The latest Dutch news.
In your inbox.

Woah, you look pretty good here!

We're constantly hunting for the latest, greatest, and most Dutch spots for our readers. Want your business to reach an unrivalled expat and international audience?

Work With Us

We like you - a lot

What do you say?
Let's keep in touch

Are you a kick-ass writer?

We love you already

Write for us

© 2019 All Rights Reserved. All material on this website (DutchReview) is strictly copyright and all rights reserved. If you are dissatisfied with the website or any content or materials on it, your sole exclusive remedy is to discontinue your use of the website. The website may provide links to other websites on the Internet, the content of which is not in our control. Whilst every effort has been made to ensure accuracy, the publisher cannot accept responsibility for omissions and errors. If you have found material on this website which is copyrighted by others, please contact the webmaster on this matter in order to have it removed.